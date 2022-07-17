Khloé Kardashian disappointed by Tristan Thompson

Have you ever wanted to give someone a loving and comforting hug, but also shake the shit out of it at the same time? My Khloé, I’m tired boss, tired dog. Are not you?

I’m not judging you in any way since I’ve already worn my red nose and Ronald McDonald shoes for a man. My only regret is that I didn’t wake up sooner from the clown spell he put me through. It seems like the whole innanet is waving ammonia inhalants under her nose in an attempt to wake her up.

The latest development in Kardashian’s Tristan Thompson saga of course revolves around their surrogate baby news and what happened when Khloe found out their baby was on the way, amid the infidelity scandal of Thompson.

A source told PEOPLE Review;

“When Khloe found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was thrilled. Soon after, Tristans’ new cheating was revealed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloe.”

Finding out that your lover has a girlish side is like a stab in the heart, but finding out that she’s pregnant when you’re also expecting a child is a slow stab. I can only imagine how far this pain and betrayal traveled.

PEOPLE the source added that the reality TV star and NBA player “will always be part of the family” despite his actions;

“She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed with Tristan. As Khloe always does, she turned around and focused on the good.

She’s known for her optimism, but sometimes you have to look at that half-empty glass to be able to recognize that you need to refill yourself with the love you deserve.

“Incredibly disappointed” doesn’t seem like strong enough terminology. Looks like she’s putting a bow to her pain. Maybe she doesn’t want the world to really know how devastated she is or maybe she’s actually “numb” as she said on her reality show, “The Kardashians.”

“When you’re hurt so many times, your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again, there’s a feeling of numbness,” Khloe said.

As previously reported, Thompson fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols and their son named Theo was born on December 1.

Thompson didn’t confirm he was the father until January. The owner of Good American learned that Tristan had conceived a child with Nichols when the rest of the world heard the news. Khloe and Tristan were in a committed relationship at the time.

From personal experience, I know that the longer you stay with someone after they continue to cheat on you, the worse the betrayal will be. Sure, there are a few exceptions, but Tristan has yet to walk the path to redemption. It seems he doesn’t want to and forces himself to be in a monogynous relationship.

Being honest with yourself and those you love is the only way to live an aligned life. Maybe one day Tristan’s ship will get there, maybe not. In the meantime, may the force be with you, Khloé.