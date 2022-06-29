Khloé Kardashian dresses up as “Barbie” for her birthday and again worries about her extreme thinness

The Kardashian sisters always give us many reasons to talk about them. Many of these reasons are good and others not so good. The point is that for whatever reason, the famous family is always on everyone’s lips. This time the protagonist of this note is Khloé Kardashian, who yesterday had a birthday and as expected, she received many flower arrangements, gifts and congratulations, in addition to celebrating in style with her family and friends. closest to her.

The youngest of the Kardashian trio had an intimate dinner at her house where her mother Kris Jenner, her sister Kim and some close friends met. According to videos Kim posted on her Instagram account, her other sisters didn’t attend the celebration, but her birthday girl had a blast anyway.

For the occasion, the businesswoman chose a pink latex set of pants and a top, which she combined with spectacular makeup, silver accessories and pointe shoes. Her outfit made her look like a Barbie doll and also, her new figure suited her wonderfully, one that by the way continues to cause commotion.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

Courtesy

Courtesy

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And it is that for a few months the socialite has been losing weight and at this time she is so thin that sometimes she does not even look like her. In fact, never in her life, not even when she was a teenager, had she been so lean and defined. That is why many say that she is going too far with her diet and exercise, and that she should stop. Meanwhile, the businesswoman continues to enjoy her singleness and her thinness, wearing very sexy clothes and publishing the best photos and videos of her in a bikini.