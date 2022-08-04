Khloe Kardashian drops new hint that she and Tristan Thompson secretly welcomed baby boy in new video

KHLOE Kardashian has fans wondering if she and Tristan Thompson’s surrogate gave birth to their son based on a new video.

The model and the NBA star’s second child was due any day as fans eagerly await the little one’s arrival.

5

Khloe’s latest post may have hinted the baby was already here as she shared a cute gift she received from a friend.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share the clip of her opening boxes from famed Los Angeles-based bakery, Last Crumb.

The sleek black boxes held a bunch of individually wrapped treats, each labeled with clever names to describe the desserts.

The Revenge Body star gushed over the thoughtful gift, thanking his friend and hospitality mogul, Dave Grutman, for sending them.

The surprise desserts raised eyebrows among fans as some wondered if it was a congratulatory gift for welcoming her baby boy.

This isn’t the first clue that has sparked speculation that Khloe and Tristan’s baby has already arrived.

A popular Kardashian-obsessed TikToker questioned the little one’s due date in a recent video.

In a TikTok video, the influencer explained, “Khloe Kardashian’s son is due any day now, and her Instagram makes me feel like it’s coming very soon or the surrogate has already given birth. »

Most read in Entertainment

The video then cuts to a still image of Khloe’s latest Instagram post captioned: “Sing Baby.”

The Hulu star’s short video shows a view of the ocean beach as the sun dips below the horizon.

The TikTok influencer went on to share his theory on the meaning and possible meaning of the post.

He said: “The caption says ‘Sing Baby’…don’t even start to think the baby’s name is Sing. »

MORE INDICES

Khloe, 38, also recently posted a photo of several products from her sister Kylie Jenner’s brand, Kylie Baby, on her Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tagged Kylie, 24, and company in the post and included a link for fans to purchase.

The Instagram story generated a lot of buzz and not because fans were curious about the products.

Many seem to think Khloe hinted with the post that her second child was born.

BABY #2

News broke last month that Khloe and Tristan had another baby together, despite splitting late last year.

The former couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True.

A statement on behalf of Khloe read, “We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement concluded.

NATURAL CHILD

According to representatives, the baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan, 31, had cheated on her with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, with whom he fathered a child in December.

Khloe and Tristan were on and on from 2016 to 2021 when the NBA star confessed to cheating on Khloe with fitness model Maralee.

Paternity tests later revealed that he had fathered a child due to the affair.

In addition to his daughter True with Khloe, Tristan is also the father of an 8-month-old son, Theo, with Maralee, and a 6-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-Jordan Craig.

5

5