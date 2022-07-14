Khloe Kardashian expecting baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: MEGA

True Thompson is about to become a big sister! After years of speculation, TMZ reports on Wednesday, July 13 that Khloe Kardashian is about to become a mom again with the father of her daughter, ex Tristan Thompson, via a substitute. The keeping up with the Kardashians star, 38, would welcome the new child “in a few days”, according to several sources close to the outlet.

It’s no secret that Khloe wanted a sibling for her darling daughter. The Good American creator admitted she’s ready to expand her family in a clip from the final season of KUWTK on Feb. 4, 2021. “Every time I post a video of True, she DMs me, and she’s like, ‘She can’t play her whole life on her own,'” Khloe told Tristan. “In my head, when I was going to have children, I never imagined having an only child.” She lamented that True was “getting old” and feeling lonely during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Although they are no longer romantically together – hours after Khloe said on the pre-recorded KUWTK finale that she and Tristan were back together, news broke that they had separated Again again – these two still have a thing for each other. Tristan took Khloe’s confession to mean she wanted a baby with him! “[That’s what] I like to hear,” the Sacramento Kings player said in the KUWTK clip. Khloe joked that they had to synchronize their schedules. Things got even more complicated when Tristan’s paternity scandal over his baby with Maralee Nichols exploded in January. They reportedly broke up for good in December 2021 over the cheating allegations.

Mother-daughter photos of Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Khloe and Tristan have discussed having more children together on several occasions in the past. He actually appeared on an April 2020 episode of KUWTK, when Khloe brought up the possibility of freezing her eggs (which she later did). Not only did she want to harvest her eggs, but she revealed that she wanted Tristan to donate his sperm. She explained that embryos have a higher viability rate than eggs, but her sisters were still a little surprised. Even more shockingly, Tristan said he was open to it.

Momager Kris Jenner65, hinted that they were having a baby together a few days later when they appeared on Ellen. “You never know around here,” Kris said in response to Ellen, noting that Khloe and Tristan have been “hanging out a lot” lately. “Like I said, I never count anyone for the count. You never know what will happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been here all these seasons. 20 seasons.

Although Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, their co-parenting relationship is stellar. Tristan is constantly at Khloe’s to spend time with their daughter, even during the COVID-19 quarantine. They celebrated True’s second birthday as a family in April 2020, showering her with gifts and love — and eating sesame street cake. For Mother’s Day 2020, Tristan showed Khloe how much he truly appreciates her by surprising her with a huge pink and red balloon in her house. So sweet!

And it’s no surprise that Khloe decided to expand her family. She is the better mom to her daughter. Khloe’s social media is now a constant stream of photos and videos of her beloved True, and you better believe baby #2 is going to get the same treatment. Congratulations to Khloe and her family!