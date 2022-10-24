Khloé Kardashian expresses solidarity with the Jewish community after Kanye West’s anti-Semitic statements

While her former brother-in-law Kanye West multiplies anti-Semitic remarks, Khloe Kardashian expressed her solidarity with the Jewish community.

An expected speech. While Kanye West continues to be talked about at the moment, multiplying nauseating statements, such as those openly anti-Semitic which earned him to be pinned on Twitter and Instagram, Khloe Kardashian, the sister of his ex-wife Kim, wanted to express his solidarity with the Jews.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” the reality TV star wrote in an Instagram story, as the rapper continues to dangerously fuel hatred.

khloekardashian instagram capture

Neo-Nazi rallies using the words of Kayne West on their banners have also been spotted this weekend in Los Angeles, as reported in particular by TMZ on Monday.

So far, no member of the Kardashian family has yet spoken on the subject, a silence that is not tolerable, denounce some Internet users.

Sofia Richie, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, or even Jennifer Aniston are among the personalities who have also forwarded the same message of solidarity as Khloe Kardashian on their social networks, thus showing their anger at the recent images of Nazi rallies in Los Angeles. Angeles.