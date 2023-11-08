Khloe Kardashian faces criticism for alleged Photoshop mishap in birthday tribute to Kris Jenner!

Social media users accuse Khloe Kardashian of yet another Photoshop fail!

The reality star faced criticism for an alleged Photoshop mishap after fans noticed deformity on her arm in a photo posted to celebrate kris jenner68th birthday is on Sunday.

An editing error that can’t be ignored

Khloe posted a series of photos in an emotional tribute to “mom” Kris. However, he soon faced allegations of editing his right hand into a pleasurable photo.

In the exclusive image, Chris and Khloe were seen hugging and smiling, but the 39-year-old had a noticeable inward crease above her elbow, raising questions about possible editing.

Fans react to Photoshop fails

Some Instagram users pointed out the heavily filtered appearance of both men in the snapshot.

One fan commented, “That’s a weird way to photoshop the hand. You’d think she would have noticed it,” while another questioned, “What’s up with Cocos right hand?”

“That hand up is a little thing,” a third user wrote.

Some expressed disappointment, saying, “At this point, it’s just outrageous. Photoshop is out of control. Does she think we’re idiots for actually thinking they look like that? What’s the point?”

Another Instagrammer commented, “They look horrible. Chris’s neck looks insane.”

Khloe Kardashian wrote a sweet tribute to mom Kris Jenner

Other users noticed the editing error and praised Khloe for the heartfelt message she sent to her mom.

“To the most selfless, beautiful, kind and loving mother on this planet – Happy Birthday!!” The mother of two children wrote. “Congratulations to my greatest inspiration, Queen of Hearts, my heart! Congratulations to the life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry. Gatekeeper of all that is sacred and magical! Our secret holder, problem The solver, my heartbeat, my teacher, my safe place, my best friend! My entire life! My world! You are the reason for every good thing in my eyes, I’m screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM!!!”

“Always love Khloe’s captions, you can always tell she really appreciates the existence of her loved ones,” one follower said.

A different person wrote, “You are the most well-spoken person on this planet Earth and I look forward to your birthday tribute more than any other post on IG. Everyone needs a Khloe in their life.” Deserves it. Blessed are your beautiful souls to receive this honour.”

Not so flawless after all?

In March, Khloe faced criticism after sharing a series of images in which her body was altered using an editing tool. Instagram users expressed their displeasure after seeing several obvious signs of a Photoshop error.

Attentive fans immediately noticed obvious editing errors in the alluring photos of Khloe wearing the silver mini-dress, particularly the disproportionate bending of her thigh and back. However, this example of a Photoshop mishap is just one of many occasions where mom has been criticized for editing errors.

The reality star had clearly attempted to narrow her waist, and the deformity was evident in the distorted foil backdrop that Khloe posed in front of.

Some followers requested to see the unedited version, with one insisting, “Show us the unedited version.”

Another follower criticized her foot, referring to the third photo in the slideshow: “Just remove the third one, and we’ll forget about it.”

Khloe Kardashian accused of blackfishing

Khloe, who recently faced allegations of blackfishing due to her Bratz doll Halloween costume, appears to have cryptically addressed the allegations.

As reported by DailyMail, “The Kardashians” star recently posted a series of cryptic updates via Instagram Stories that hint at ongoing drama.

Although the post does not explicitly mention addressing the controversy, it does offer advice on how to deal with conflicts and challenges.

The initial post said, “You can’t control how others interpret your actions or words. Everyone understands things based on their current situations and mindset. Just act with honesty, love, and a good heart.” Stay.”

Khloe Kardashian chose ‘inner peace’

mega

The TV personality also posted two additional similar messages, though it’s unclear whether these were related to the ongoing controversy.

“You can’t afford any more situations in your life that bring out the worst in you. It’s tiring and you need a lot more to recover from it. You need peace and gentleness in your life. Entertaining negativity Don’t and definitely don’t bring it up. Choose inner peace above everything else,” the second post reads.

Another post shared the message, “Remember whenever you are in a position to help someone, be happy and always do so because the universe is answering someone else’s prayers through you.”

Khloe, 43, was joined by sister Kim Kardashian and friends Olivia Pearson and Natalie Halcro, wearing plaid mini skirts, matching tops and bold makeup to transform into the iconic Bratz dolls on Halloween. However, the look was criticized by fans, who took to the comments section to accuse Khloe of “pretending to be a black or brown woman” in the photoshoot. It is worth noting that the star is of Armenian and American origin.

One user pointed out that Khloe’s skin “looked 10 times darker, lol”, while another wrote: “So you’re black? Got it.”