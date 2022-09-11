Khloe Kardashian fans are ‘disgusted’ as she is seen at a party with cheater Tristan Thompson for the first time since giving birth to her son

KHLOE Kardashian fans became ‘grossed’ when she was spotted at a party with cheater Tristan Thompson for the first time since the birth of their second child.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, attended the same birthday party on September 10.

The birthday party celebrated the 41st birthday of Run the World singer Beyonce.

The star-studded event took place at a private Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles.

The Kardashian star wore a stunning sequin bodysuit and added curls to her long, luscious hair.

The seemingly drunk Hulu star strutted around in sparkly knee-high boots.

The Chicago Bulls player wore a loud yellow jacket with black leather pants.

Both men had assistants carrying umbrellas for them as the rain continued to drizzle.

COMMENTS

Fans jumped online and commented on how unhappy they were to see the two attending the same event.

One reviewer said: “They are definitely ‘solving the problems’. »

Another reviewer added, “Why Khloe? Just why? accompanied by a puking emoji.

A third reviewer mentioned, “So disgusted with this mess. »

TRISTAN’S CHEATING

Tristan and Khloe were seen in public after welcoming their second baby together via surrogate in August.

The couple also share their four-year-old daughter, True.

The reality star hasn’t been seen publicly with her son, nor has she shared any photos of the baby.

Khloe’s second child with Tristan was conceived in November 2021, just days before the former couple split over their love child scandal.

The NBA star and his former mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, gave birth to their third child, Theo, now eight months old, in December.

Tristan was supposed to be in an exclusive relationship with Khloe at the time.

The sports star is also the father of his five-year-old son, Prince, with his ex Jordan Craig, 31.

‘A FEW WEEKS AGO’

Kardashian fans have speculated that the former couple may be getting back together.

The speculation started recently when a user took to an online forum to share a recent bikini photo of the Good American founder.

In the steamy snapshot, Khloe posed poolside as she strutted around barefoot.

While teasing her bright blue bikini, the TV star blocked her face with her mobile.

She captioned the post: “A few weeks ago…”

However, this user caught the attention of Khloe’s followers when he zeroed in on who exactly “liked” her bikini pic.

Among those who liked the sexy picture on the list is her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan.

Fans became convinced the exes were getting back together because the basketball player finally “showed an ounce of care” from his cheating days.

One theorist suggested, “Their reunion is just a storyline for the show. That’s all their relationship has ever been. »

