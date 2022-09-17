Khloe Kardashian fans laugh at new advert after spotting ’embarrassing’ details in background

KHLOE Kardashian has come under fire after an ad showed a photo of Khloe before her cosmetic surgeries.

Khloe’s new Nurtec advert threw fans into a loop when it showed a picture of the Hulu star as a teenager.

5

Viewers were quick to notice how different she looked compared to her younger self.

In the ad, Khloe opened up about how she’s struggled with migraines since she was a teenager.

Migraines kept her from spending time with her friends and family.

The commercial takes place in a room full of denim, presumably meant to represent his Good American brand.

TWITTER VULTURES

Khloe haters flooded the comments of Nurtec Twitter account after posting the ad.

Critics compared Khloé to Ivanka Trump: “From here, she looks like Ivanka. Whatever she sells, I’m inherently suspicious. »

This Twitter user didn’t seem to care about the advertised drug: “Wrong. Not impressed. »

One user doesn’t think migraines are Khloe’s main problem: “It feels like an overdose of plastic surgery and Botox. »

Most read in Entertainment

Fans thought Khloe had become a chameleon: “How many faces is that for now 5, maybe the 6th? »

Another Twitter user said: “Did her migraines cause her to have so much plastic surgery that she is almost unrecognizable? »

SPOTLIGHT ON THE EMMYS

The same commercial appeared during the 2022 Emmy Awards, and fans had a similar reaction.

After it aired, viewers made comments such as: “Unrecognizable…I’m scared”

Prior to 2021, the Hulu star had never admitted to plastic surgery.

Although parts of her body have changed drastically over the years, including her buttocks, she maintained that she never went under the knife.

Finally, Khloe admitted to having had her nose done due to her insecurities.

While Khloe may like her new face, some fans want her to reverse her nose job.

5

5