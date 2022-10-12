Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveals The Chilling Reason She’s Wearing A Bandage Over Her Face And Sends A Warning To Fans

KHLOE Kardashian has finally revealed the reason why she wore a large bandage on her face.

The reality star explained that she had a tumor removed from her face and needed to keep it covered until it healed completely.

Khloe posted a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories explaining the discovery.

In one post, she created a collage of photos of herself wearing the skin-colored bandage on her face.

She wrote: “I’ve seen many stories about the ever-changing bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks.”

The Kardashians star said she noticed a “little bump on her face and assumed it was a pimple”, but it didn’t go away for seven months.

A photo shows a close-up of the bump, which Khloe circled and pointed an arrow at.

After two biopsies on the bump, Khloe said her doctors said the results required immediate surgery to remove it.

The reality star explained that her margins from the surgery appear clear and that she is now “healing”.

She reminded her followers in another post to be vigilant about checking their skin and wearing sunscreen.

She wrote: “At 19 I had melanoma on my back and had surgery to remove that as well, so I’m pre-composed for melanomas.”

Khloe then thanked her doctors and dermatologist and continued, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be nice because you have no idea what they are going through.

Khloe also posted a video montage of herself walking in slow motion while overseas in France for Paris Fashion Week.

Right Said Fred’s popular 90s song “I’m Too Sexy” plays, as the camera zooms in on his bandage.

She captioned the video: “Hope you enjoy how fabulous I make these face wraps.”

Along with the bandages, fans have also been concerned about Khloe’s weight loss over the past few months.

DRASTIC WEIGHT LOSS



Khloe has been showing off her shrunken figure on social media and on the red carpet for the past few months.

Fans have theorized that her weight loss is due to her heartbreak over her baby boy Tristan Thompson’s love affair scandal.

Tristan welcomed a son named Theo, now five months old, with Maralee Nichols, 31, in December 2021.

He had an affair with Maralee when he was supposed to be mutually exclusive with Khloe – with whom he shares a daughter True and a baby.

During the Kardashians’ season premiere, Khloe detailed the heartbreaking aftermath of her ex’s paternity scandal.

Khloe confirmed she was unaware of her ex’s infidelity and was told when documents leaked to the press.

By then she had already decided to have another baby via surrogate with Tristan, revealing that they had done an embryo transfer a few days earlier.

“I mean it’s supposed to be a really exciting and amazing time and it’s just a different experience I think. It’s been so hard. I don’t want to celebrate anything,” Khloe sobbed into the camera.

Khloe also claimed that Tristan knew about her love child in July 2021, but pushed the TV star to have another baby anyway.

“I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December,” she confessed.

“It’s so close. I wouldn’t want people to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who has a baby with someone else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m crazy, but not that crazy.

Khloe seemed to put aside her hurt feelings over Tristan’s cheating ways when their baby boy was born.

She allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room when their surrogate gave birth in August.

“I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we can have,” Khloé said of the little one.

