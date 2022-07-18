Khloé Kardashian finds it hard to be exposed

Even if she does not particularly like to talk about her sentimental problems in front of the cameras, Khloé Kardashian knows that she has no choice.

Khloé Kardashian has lived her life in front of the cameras since the age of 22. IMAGO/Future Image

Available since June 16, 2022 on Disney+, “Too much is too much” is the final episode of the first season of “Kardashian”. Khloé, 37, gives an update on this new series. She does not regret her mistakes or the omnipresence of cameras in her life.

How do you view ‘The Kardashians’ versus ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, who stopped in 2021?

Everyone was looking forward to being at the center of a classier new series than Keeping Up With the Kardashians. We had been on this program since 2007 and I was happy to have different producers bringing a fresh perspective to us.

What is your relationship with your mother, Kris Jenner, who is the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan?

Mom and I are neighbors. We live a few meters from each other and she spy on me every day! We have always lived as one big family. Our two houses have the same entrance for cars and no separation between them.

Kendall and Kylie are much more discreet than Kim, Kourtney and you in the new episodes. Why?

Each of us has decided on the limits not to be exceeded in our privacy. Kendall and Kylie were kids when we started. They saw all our mistakes over the seasons. This allowed them to put up barriers, such as prohibiting the filming of anything that affects their love life, for example.

We see you very vulnerable in this first season with many sequences on your love issues with Tristan Thompson notably.

It’s no fun being exposed like this, but I had no choice. My life is so public that I don’t want viewers to think we’re fake episodes. The cameras follow us almost everywhere. When my problems were reported in the media, we decided not to hide anything. Over the years, it has become a kind of therapy for me to talk about my worries with my sisters, even if the cameras are filming.

Do you regret having exposed your privacy in this way?