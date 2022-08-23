Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian furiously applauds fans mocking star’s ‘twisted’ fingers in new video

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 25 4 minutes read

KHLOE Kardashian clapped back at fans who laughed at her “twisted” fingers.

The reality star, 38, faced backlash over her hands earlier this year, with some fans wondering if she was wearing ‘fake fingers’.

Fans were shocked by her oddly bent fingers earlier this year

4

In June, fans noticed that Khloe’s little finger looked oddly bent in a scene from The Kardashians.

During lunch with her mom Kris Jenner, her finger seemed to bend in a peculiar way as she reached for a glass of water.

A clip of the scene ended up on TikTok, with a viewer asking, “Has anyone else noticed the fake fingertips? »

The TikTok was then shared on Instagram fan site, Kardashian Social, where the account creator slammed fans for poking fun at Khloe’s fingers.

Khloe's baggy jeans slip off her skinny figure in new topless pic

Khloe called on fans to trick fans with

Khloe herself fired back in the comments to the post, writing, “Leave the double knuckle people alone lol or maybe I have a cooked finger.

“Who knows, but it’s my real finger. Ha! Ha!

She added: “People are bored I guess, but whoever has fake fingers, that’s what I’m here for. »

In January, fans accused Khloe of photographing her hands after claiming her fingers looked “awfully” long.

Around this time, the reality star shared a series of snaps on her Instagram posing in a skin-tight mini dress, while leaning seductively against a wooden fence.

But all anyone could seem to notice were his long fingers.

UNCONTROLLABLE

One fan commented, “OMG, [her fingers are] actually terribly long, hahaha! »

Another added: “I know this must be a bad edit but I just couldn’t stand alone when I saw it! »

Khloe has faced repeated accusations of photoshopping and plastic surgery over the years.

Last year, Khloe confirmed that she had already had her nose done.

At the KUWTK reunion special, the mother-of-one spoke to host Andy Cohen about her past plastic surgeries.

Khloe said: “For me, everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, she had her third face transplant! I had a nose job! »

UNDER THE KNIFE

She revealed, “Everyone is so upset, like, why am I not talking about it? No one ever asked me!

“You are the first person to ask me about my nose in an interview. I did, of course, injections. Not really Botox. I responded horribly to Botox. »

In April, Khloe opened up about plastic surgery during an ABC interview.

The Good American co-founder said she “loves” the way her nose looks.

A couple of teenagers

I'm a finance professional - my low-stress side hustle has little interaction and earns money

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted to host Robin Roberts that she was hesitant to go under the knife at first.

She said: “I never felt like the pretty sister, and I always had a love/hate relationship with fashion because, at my biggest, I was a size 12/14, which is banned in most stores. »

In January, fans laughed at the fingers

4

The reality star recently welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson (seen with their daughter True, four)

4

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 25 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Scarlett Johansson tells what it meant to her to be a single mom

9 mins ago

From the altar to the courts: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, eight years after the ‘yes, I want’

21 mins ago

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi not named among finalists

22 mins ago

Love and Thunder on Disney Plus – Spoiler Time

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button