Khloe Kardashian furiously applauds fans mocking star’s ‘twisted’ fingers in new video

KHLOE Kardashian clapped back at fans who laughed at her “twisted” fingers.

The reality star, 38, faced backlash over her hands earlier this year, with some fans wondering if she was wearing ‘fake fingers’.

In June, fans noticed that Khloe’s little finger looked oddly bent in a scene from The Kardashians.

During lunch with her mom Kris Jenner, her finger seemed to bend in a peculiar way as she reached for a glass of water.

A clip of the scene ended up on TikTok, with a viewer asking, “Has anyone else noticed the fake fingertips? »

The TikTok was then shared on Instagram fan site, Kardashian Social, where the account creator slammed fans for poking fun at Khloe’s fingers.

Khloe herself fired back in the comments to the post, writing, “Leave the double knuckle people alone lol or maybe I have a cooked finger.

“Who knows, but it’s my real finger. Ha! Ha!

She added: “People are bored I guess, but whoever has fake fingers, that’s what I’m here for. »

In January, fans accused Khloe of photographing her hands after claiming her fingers looked “awfully” long.

Around this time, the reality star shared a series of snaps on her Instagram posing in a skin-tight mini dress, while leaning seductively against a wooden fence.

But all anyone could seem to notice were his long fingers.

UNCONTROLLABLE

One fan commented, “OMG, [her fingers are] actually terribly long, hahaha! »

Another added: “I know this must be a bad edit but I just couldn’t stand alone when I saw it! »

Khloe has faced repeated accusations of photoshopping and plastic surgery over the years.

Last year, Khloe confirmed that she had already had her nose done.

At the KUWTK reunion special, the mother-of-one spoke to host Andy Cohen about her past plastic surgeries.

Khloe said: “For me, everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, she had her third face transplant! I had a nose job! »

UNDER THE KNIFE

She revealed, “Everyone is so upset, like, why am I not talking about it? No one ever asked me!

“You are the first person to ask me about my nose in an interview. I did, of course, injections. Not really Botox. I responded horribly to Botox. »

In April, Khloe opened up about plastic surgery during an ABC interview.

The Good American co-founder said she “loves” the way her nose looks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted to host Robin Roberts that she was hesitant to go under the knife at first.

She said: “I never felt like the pretty sister, and I always had a love/hate relationship with fashion because, at my biggest, I was a size 12/14, which is banned in most stores. »

