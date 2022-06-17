Khloé Kardashian goes out without a bra and when she raises her arm to greet her, she is seen and noticed

Paparazzi captures Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner upon arrival to promote his Hulu series. For this event, the youngest of the Kardashians arrived with a blank set without a bra underneath. When she greeted the press and her fans, she raised her arms and there you can see her lack of underwear.

Despite the beauty of Khloé, there are many who prefer to listen to the statements of Kim Kardashian, who is revealing that her relationship with Kanye West was a pure facade, according to the Showbiz portal. All this has shown that all those moments in which they seemed made for each other, were nothing more than pure acting.

He presented himself as the misunderstood genius and she acted as muse and devoted wife who supported him in his battles against the rest of the world. Another important factor when analyzing their compatibility is that she saw her own relevance legitimized in some way through that of her husband. Thanks to Kanye, Kim went from being seen as a third-rate celebrity, famous just for being famous, to becoming a style icon appearing on the cover of Vogue.

However, behind closed doors the reality was very different. Although the new reality show that Kim stars in with her family is airing now, it was actually recorded months ago and thanks to that time lag she was able to document what happened in the weeks immediately after she filed for divorce.

His decision caught many by surprise and Kanye himself initially refused to accept it, but Kim insists that it had long since become apparent that there was no solution to his problems.

“If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d wonder, ‘How did it last this long?‘. But I can live with myself knowing that I did everything humanly possible to try to make the situation work, and I was able to leave absolutely free of guilt“, she confesses to her sister Khloé in the last episode.

The first cracks in their idyllic love story became apparent when Kanye began his controversial campaign for the US presidential election, which was marked by strong outbursts. The musician came to compare the then mother-in-law Kris Jenner with Kim Jong-un and acknowledged that he had wanted his former wife to abort her when he found out that she was pregnant with her first-born North from her.

At that time Kim broke his silence for the first time to remember that Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder and ask the press for caution when echoing his statements.

Read more about Khloé Kardashian:

Khloé Kardashian no longer only looks like her sister Kim, now she even wears her famous nude dresses

Khloé Kardashian showed the final result of her mansion in Hidden Hills

Khloé Kardashian maintains a healthy relationship with Tristan Thompson for her daughter True, but she will not give her heart to him again