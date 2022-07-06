Khloé Kardashian happy: the ex of Tristan Thompson would have found love

Tuesday, July 5, 2022, a source from Us Weekly magazine assured that Khloé Kardashian had found love. Deeply hurt by the behavior of her ex, Tristan Thompson, the young woman would have finally turned the page.

True’s mom is no longer a heart to take! According to a source from the magazine Us Weekly, Khloé Kardashian would have started a romantic relationship with a private equity investor. A news that would not please his ex-companion, Tristan Thompson, who would have “Tried countless times to win her back“… Deeply hurt by the father of her daughter, the star would indeed “finished for good” with him and would now finally be happy. A relative said: “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages. Tristan would like nothing more than to be with Khloé again, so of course there’s jealousy in the air.“

This source said of the current relationship between Kim Kardashian’s sister and the basketball player: “They’re friendly and hang out when it comes to True.” Discussing Tristan Thompson’s love life, the source added, “He’s single, he’s not dating anyone special. He parties and flirts with girls, which is nothing new.“A few months earlier, a relative had entrusted to People that his infidelity had been “devastating” for Khloe Kardashian: “It took a long time for Khloé to get back to Tristan. They had some amazing family time during lockdown. Khloé truly believed that Tristan had changed. They were moving forward trying for a second baby. They were talking about moving in together permanently. Tristan even sold his Los Angeles home. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. Finding out that it was all a lie was shocking to her. She still struggles with it.“

Khloé Kardashian thinks about her daughter’s interests

Before their final separation in June 2021, Tristan Thompson repeatedly cheated on his daughter’s mother. However, this one does not intend to take revenge by preventing him from seeing True. For Page Sixa source said:Although she will never get back together with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to True, and she wants him to have a big place in her daughter’s life. She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad. For this reason, Khloé will not fight with Tristan and will not prevent him from being integrated into the family.“