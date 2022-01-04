Khloe Kardashian has been betrayed, Tristan Thompson confirms that he had a child with another woman: “You don’t deserve this humiliation”

He had forgiven him several times but in the end the relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson this summer has really come to an end. And this time it was he who told the truth, indeed he had to say it by force. The basketball player apologized to his ex by confirming that he had a child with another woman. There have already been many times that Kim Kardashian’s sister had caught the basketball player red-handed and recently the blatant infidelity had led Khoe to decide to permanently leave the partner with whom he also has a 3-year-old daughter (little True Thompson). But he did not speak only of betrayal but also of an alleged paternity and for the sportsman the result of the test was hot.

And the test result came and it’s positive: Thompson is the biological father of a son born to Maralee Nichols. The personal trainer, in recent months, had declared that she was pregnant by Thompson, thus undertaking the legal process for the recognition of paternity. And today Tristan apologizes directly on social media: “Today came the test results confirming my paternity of the son of Maralee Nichols“ Thompson writes on an Instagram story: “I take full responsibility for my actions, now that paternity is confirmed I am committed to raising my child with his mother. I apologize to anyone I may have hurt or disappointed with this story“.

The message for Khloe

Then the next message is a “dedication” to the ex-partner: «Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve this humiliation and this pain I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the treatment I’ve given you over the years. ” Whether the apology was accepted or not we don’t know but a well-informed source close to the Kardashian family he told E! News that Khloe is trying these days to keep herself away from gossips as much as possible, ignoring the gossip about the affair.

Who is the mother of Thompson’s third child?

In the same newspaper, E! News, last month it was the mother of Thompson’s third child who gave an interview about her relationship with the basketball player and revealing details about the birth: “In the past couple of weeks, there have been many inaccurate and false stories about me. I have never released, nor have I ordered anyone else to release, any information about Tristan Thompson or any controversy involving him“revealed Nichols. “I have never spoken to any media, nor have I divulged any information to anyone at any time. I am giving this statement because I feel I have to defend my character“. The personal trainer then shared with the head the moments of the birth. “I was induced on November 29, 2021 because I had a placenta abnormality. I gave birth on December 1, 2021. Instead of focusing on any negativity, I choose to embrace being a mother and do my best for my child“. Then the message is for the baby’s dad and for the press: “I don’t want any additional media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our child in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment“