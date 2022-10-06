Khloe Kardashian has forgiven Tristan Thompson… Omar Sy is proud that “Lupin” has been nominated for the Emmy Awards…

October 6, 2022

Khloe Kardashian finally forgave Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has decided to forgive her ex, Tristan Thompson. The reality star, tired of holding grudges against her daughter True’s chronically unfaithful father, revealed on the show The Kardashians why she had decided to leave the past behind her.

“I think a lot of people maybe forget that I’ve been through a lot of bullshit in my life. My ex-husband, when we were married, definitely had a drug problem and he was found in a brothel. There were a lot of things that are probably not forgivable. I’m still able to forgive him, move on, and want the best for him. It only hurts me to hold on to all these things, I decided to let them go,” she said.

A decision that is admired by her mother: “Khloé handles the whole Tristan affair with great grace,” said Kris Jenner.

Aphone, Demi Lovato is forced to cancel a concert

“Lupin” is nominated for the Emmy Awards and Omar Sy is delighted

Omar Sy is proud: his series, Lupine, was nominated for an Emmy Award. The program, available on Netflix, was selected in the Best Drama Series category, and the actor and producer took the opportunity to congratulate the entire team on Instagram.

“Congratulations to the cast and crew of Lupine for this nomination for the International Emmy Awards”, he wrote, taking the opportunity to tag countless people who participated in the project, such as actress Ludivine Sagnier, who plays her on-screen companion, or Shirine Boutella .