Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her second child, thanks to a surrogate mother

Happy event with the Kardashians: Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her second child, a boy who will come to enlarge the family she founded with Tristan Thompson, 31-year-old basketball player. A child born with parents already separated since the couple confirmed the end of their relationship in January 2022, after a first crisis – subsequently resolved – six months earlier.

The baby’s gender is known, but not her name, which has yet to be revealed (or possibly even chosen). So comes a little brother for the couple’s first daughter, Truewho turned 4 in the spring.

“I almost lost True early in the pregnancy”

The baby was born through a surrogate, a choice Khloé Kardashian also made for health reasons, she explained. “Doctors said there was an 80% chance of miscarriage. I almost lost True early in the pregnancy. But I didn’t know it was a lingering thing,” she confessed in an episode of the reality show’s final season. keeping up with the Kardashians. “I just try to bring more love into my life and into my family, but I always seem to encounter more obstacles. It is very difficult for me to digest. »

Despite the difficulties, a person close to the family said Khloé is “incredibly grateful to the wonderful surrogate for such a blessing.” Surrogacy is nothing new among celebrities. Well-known couples have used it, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and Elton John and David Furnish.

It’s also nothing new for the Kardashian family itself: Kim and her former partner Kanye West have indeed had their third and fourth children by gestational surrogacy. And while the younger sister celebrates the happy event, Kim herself must face the end of her last relationship: her affair with Pete Davidson has come to an end.