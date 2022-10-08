Khloé Kardashian has welcomed her second child

Remember, just a month ago, Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she would soon be the proud mother of a second child, a little boy. This Saturday, August 6, the media E! News revealed that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally welcomed their second child. For the moment, the first name of the little boy has not been revealed.

A baby born by surrogate mother

Just a month ago, a source close to Khloé Kardashian revealed that this little boy had been conceived in “Last November” by the help of a surrogate mother, while Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were still in a relationship. The source added that Khloe “was incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing”.

A story of infidelity

As a reminder, while Khloé Kardashian had given a chance to Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, a few months ago, after he cheated on her during her first pregnancy, Kim Kardashian’s sister had discovered with surprise that her companion had cheated on her again and had impregnated a young woman who also gave birth to a little boy, named Théo in 2021. Result: the couple had separated. Downside: the baby number 2 procedure was launched. As reported E! News, Khloé does not seem determined to get back together with the player of the NBA, despite this new arrival. The couple will only discuss the management of co-parenting. At least, it’s clear !