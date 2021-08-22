News

Khloe Kardashian, have you ever seen her with curly hair? is unrecognizable

The famous showgirl, when it comes to her fashion choices, drives fans crazy. A little while ago she showed herself with curly hair, after years of treatments, which began when she was just a teenager.

The shot impressed the fans, it looks like another person: let’s see his latest post.

Khloe Kardashian, her natural hair

With the summer, the sea and the sun, everyone loves to feel a little more natural, without trendy make-up and hairstyles, even a diva like Khloe.

The reality star Keeping up with the Kardashians, she shared a selfie on Instagram where she showed herself with her naturally curly hair, doing her daily workout.

In the caption, with some concern for his haters, he wrote:

“Very rarely do I leave my natural hair. I felt a little nice like that (please don’t spoil my feeling) “

In the Stories he told:

“I have been performing hair straightening treatments for many years. From Brazilian blowout to more since I was a teenager. I quit for Covid. And to tell the truth I like my curls ”.

We discover the thoughts of his fans on this “change”.

Khloe Kardashian, she is a marvel with her natural curly hair

This change of look literally drove the web crazy, obviously in a positive way.

Many have written favorable comments to her fabulous curls.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan immediately rushed to support her.

Kendall Jenner commented “I love your natural hair” and Kris Jenner instead “You are the most wonderful girl!”

In a very short time, the post has achieved great success with more than 3 million likes and over 62,000 comments.

