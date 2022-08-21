Khloé Kardashian: her daughter True is already very linked to her little brother!

True recently became a big sister. And Khloé Kardashian’s daughter already feels very connected to this little brother who makes her happy!

Since the birth of her little brother, True has been an exemplary big sister. Khloé Kardashian’s daughter loves this one and takes her new role as eldest very seriously! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Khloé Kardashian lives her life as a single mom

Recently separated from Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian faces her new life as a single mom with her daughter True and her youngest. The young woman does not intend to get back together with her companion, even if the baby is there!

In the past, Kim’s sister has suffered far too much from her spouse’s infidelities. While pregnant with her son, the young mother learned that Tristan had an affair with another woman.

And worse: he also had a child with her! We are clear, that is a lot! The pretty blonde has therefore decided to separate definitively from the father of her children. And for now, she’s the one who takes care of it !

As for Tristan Thompson, he remains of course the father of True and the new baby. He therefore manages the situation with his ex, even if the latter is not ideal.

Khloé Kardashian for her part has decided to move forward. Now that she is a mother of two children, she must not feel sorry for herself! The young mother is happy with the arrival of her baby boy.

Although she still wants to keep her name a secret, she has made it known that this one already looked a lot like True. The little girl is also very happy to have become a big sister.

True is fully involved!

She takes her new role very seriously. The young girl is so bonded with the baby, that Khloé allowed her to have his say in the choice of his first name.

The influencer is very careful that her daughter don’t feel left out with the arrival of his little brother. And for the moment, everything seems to be going wonderfully between them.

“Khloe takes extreme measures to make sure True doesn’t feel left out”explains a source to In Touch. “The 4-year-old girl loves her new little brother so much that she worship him absolutely”, add the source.

“She treats him like one of her dolls and the heap of gifts“, continues this one. “True feels so grown up being a big sister. She’s sad when the baby cries, because she has the biggest heart.” she finally declares.

As we see, life therefore continues its course for mother and daughter. Even though Tristan Thompson isn’t around all the time, Khloé has decided to embrace her role as a 100% mom. And she does it quite well!

And when she has a little low morale, she has her solution. Indeed, to put the ideas in place, the influencer has her personal solution which seems to work well for her.