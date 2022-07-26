Khloé Kardashian: her daughter True is not ready for this upheaval!

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying the last quiet moments with her daughter True. After that, it will be time for his first comeback.

Khloé Kardashian is going to live a whole new period. Indeed, his daughter True will go back to school for the first time at the start of the school year. It must be said that the little girl is already 4 years old! It is therefore time to enter the small section. And this upheaval is going to be weird.

True will make its very first comeback

On Instagram Khloé Kardashian expresses her concern about the start of the school year. Indeed, his granddaughter, True will be entering school. And this is the very first time. So the mom stress a little about this big day. And she tries to plan everything.

Already, we are in July and Kim Kardashian’s sister shared on her social networks the schoolbags and kits she chose for her daughter. Besides, she didn’t take one satchel but three! As well as three matching kits of course.

In addition, on the bags, you can read the first name of the little girl. We see that the mother has thought of personalizing all of her daughter’s equipment. Khloé Kardashian raved about her daughter’s gear. There are even boxes for lunch.

” True’s most perfect first day of school backpacks. OMG I’m so not ready for this” she wrote. In addition, for the start of the school year, the sister of the Kardashian family will welcome a happy event. Indeed, there is going to be a new baby.

Khloé Kardashian’s surrogate mother is pregnant. And she expecting a baby boy which should be soon. However, there is a problem. If the mother is very happy, her relationship is not going well at all.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in the cold

There is little Tristan Thompson admitted to having cheated on Khloé Kardashian. So much so that another woman is pregnant with him. Therefore, the couple is cold despite the arrival of the baby. The couple tries to see a little more clearly about the rest.

” Today, the results of the paternity test reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols“. he wrote on social media. He also confided in assuming his actions but still regretted to subject his companion to his.

” Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. » Since then, everything has been called into question for the young woman. Fortunately, her sisters are there to support her. Even though Kim Kardashian made a small tackle.

So, in the meantime, Khloé Kardashian is enjoying True while on vacation. She also posted photos with her daughter in the turquoise sea. Despite the situation, the two girls try to take advantage while Tristan is in Greece.

Will he come back to take care of this new baby? Will the couple hold on after Tristan’s deception? For the moment, the young woman no longer communicates about her couple. To see if the latter will withstand this test. We are not sure!