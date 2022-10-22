Khloé Kardashian: her ex-companion Lamar Odom makes a statement to her!

This week, Lamar Odom made a pretty unexpected statement to his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian. It amazed internet users!

A few years ago, Khloé Kardashian had a love affair with Lamar Odom. In 2009, the two had besides to concretize their marriage relationship. But the beauty experienced a descent into hell thereafter.

Lamar Odom makes a statement to Khloé Kardashian?

It looks like Khloé Kardashian has . A few years ago, she decided to marry Lamar Odom. While they looked madly in love, the latter failed.

Khloé Kardashian also filed for divorce for several reasons. Because of her husband’s deceit and addictions, she ended their relationship. It was in 2016 that they .

Since then, the main interested party seems to blame himself. He has also declared more than once that he never thought he would be able to remarry. If the years have passed, it still seems .

A few days ago, Lamar Odom shared a new photo. He revealed an old snapshot with Khloé Kardashian where they looked very close. Afterwards, he explained that he missed her very much.

He also confessed: “I didn’t know we couldn’t miss someone. Even if that person made mistakes. But I understand, i let people down and I’ll pay forever and that’s okay too” .

On his photo, Lamar Odom also wrote: “I miss my best friend” . On the other hand, several sources claim that he is not at the origin of these posts. In any case, this is what his manager explained to Page Six.

“I am much more loyal now”

The Page Six manager revealed that Lamar Odom “ does not have access to his Facebook account. And “hasn’t posted anything about Khloé Kardashian.” For his part, his lawyer has makes other confidences about this post.

He revealed: “I believe that Mr. Odom went so far as to personally go to the headquarters of [la société mère de Facebook] Meta to try to solve [la récupération de son compte]without success “ .

Despite these claims, this is not the first time that Lamar Odom has tried to get in touch with Khloé Kardashian. Last February, he made other secrets to Celebrity Big Brother.

Lamar Odom said: “I did not treat this woman well. I will do my best [pour renouer avec elle]. I would probably like to take her to dinner. It will be a blessing just to be in his presence.” .

He also revealed to Khloé Kardashian: “Just to tell him I’m sorry and what a fool I’ve been” . The principal concerned also explained that he knew that he had hurt his ex.