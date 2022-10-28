Khloé Kardashian: her newborn already looks like her big daughter True?

Khloé Kardashian has been on cloud nine since the birth of her son. According to an anonymous source, this one looks a lot like True.

Khloé Kardashian is now the proud mother of two beautiful children. And according to what an anonymous source was able to confide to Life & Style, the newborn would already look a lot like his big sister True. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Khloé Kardashian mom for the second time

It’s official ! The Kardashian – Jenner clan has indeed grown once again. Khloé Kardashian is just coming to welcome a baby boy. To the delight of her daughter True who can now play big sisters.

For the moment, no clue has been given as to the name of the newborn. But do not panic ! It won’t be long. Yes… The members of the tribe now seem to want to keep a part of mystery before revealing their private lives on social networks.

Very discreet since the birth of her son, Khloé Kardashian shares very little on her Instagram account. Don’t worry, everything seems to be going well in the life of the pretty blonde who is currently on cloud nine.

In any case, this is what an anonymous source recently told UsWeekly. Interviewed by our colleagues on August 8, she explained as follows: “ Khloé and the baby are fine. She is thrilled and soaks up everything. Everyone is happy to have the baby at home. »

And to add that Khloé Kardashian has ” always wanted a baby boy and wanted to give True a brother”. It has also been said that the star of ‘The Kardashians’ show ” takes time to adjust to being mother of two children now “. Indeed, the arrival of a new member in the family is not always easy to manage. MCE TV tells you more.

The spitting image of True

Khloé Kardashian is therefore a fulfilled woman at all levels. Besides, she can also be proud of the striking resemblance that already exists between her daughter True and her son.

In a recent interview with Life & Stylea source close to the clan confided in this physical detail. ” She is obsessed with him. She hardly ever leaves him., said the source. But far from having to manage everything alone, the star would have “lots of help” from his staff, friends and family.

” The baby looks like True. He is adorable and is getting bigger day by day.added the insider. “She’s going to show it, but she doesn’t know when yet.”

It will then be necessary to show a little patience before discovering the face of the newborn. According to information from our colleagues, it was indeed on August 5 that the baby would be born from a surrogate mother.

“Khloé Kardashian is incredibly grateful to surrogate extraordinaire for giving her a son”, confided the source. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that the young mother takes full advantage of her baby before presenting it to her community. Now all we have to do is wait for D-Day. We can’t wait!