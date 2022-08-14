Khloé Kardashian: her secret to being happy despite the difficulties!

While she has been through difficult trials, Khloé Kardashian is still moving forward. She revealed her secret to being happy!

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t had an easy life. She has been through some pretty tough times and still keeps smiling. The beauty has also revealed the secret to continuing to be happy.

Some difficult times

For years, Khloé Kardashian’s life has been unveiled in the public eye. And for good reason, the young woman has been a public figure since her sister, Kim Kardashian, has makes a worldwide buzz.

Khloé Kardashian has also become a star following by millions of people on social networks. Highly appreciated by fans, she never misses an opportunity to find herself on the front of the stage.

Many do not hesitate to protect it. And for good reason, the smallest of the three sisters is very sensitive. She also lived from . Indeed, she suffered several heartaches.

Each time, these ruptures were the subject of media coverage. The latest with Tristan Thompson seems . As a reminder, the latter cheated on him just before he gave birth.

While the one who is, gave him another chance, the basketball player had a child with another woman. Very difficult events that have marked the mother of True. Despite everything, she keeps smiling.

For many years, Khloé Kardashian also faced terrible criticism about her weight. But now, she displays a dream body and has not hesitate to give the secret.

In an interview with People, she said: “I really think the physical and the mental go hand in hand. I feel so good at the gym only that [affecte] the rest of my day” .

Before adding: “It’s a healthy addiction. It’s like buying your sanity! » .

Khloé Kardashian’s secret to being happy

This isn’t the first time Khloé Kardashian has touted the benefits of exercise for her mental health. It would seem that the gym allows him to go much better. It’s his secret to moving forward.

In Story of her Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian had also confided: “I use my workouts as a form of therapy for myself, and they really help me to get my head together” .

In an interview with Variety, she also confessed: “Sometimes I hear or see something and you just feel the weight of the world. And you tend to have a very bad day. But it’s a day, not a lifetime” .

On Instagram, Khloé Kardashian also shares strong messages. She told her fans: “At some point, you decide. You decide that is where you are rooted. And you make the decision to be happy where you are. You don’t give up on your dreams. You develop your dreams” .

Or : “Happiness is the new rich (…) Inner peace is the new success (…) Health is the new wealth (…) Kindness is the new trend”

One thing is certain, Khloé Kardashian wants to do put your health first.