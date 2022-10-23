Khloé Kardashian hit by the disease… How much is the immense fortune of the reality TV star?

To date, Khloé Kardashian is certainly one of the most popular stars of the moment. Propelled in 2007 thanks to the reality show L‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the businesswoman has become essential in the media and on the Web. At the same time, the main interested party also toured in two spin-offs: The Kardashian Sisters in Miami and Khloe & Lamar.

The pretty blonde has also participated in other shows which have met with great success across the Atlantic. Like the other members of her illustrious family, North’s aunt has managed to monetize her image with panache. The young woman has created collections of clothing and beauty products (Koko Kollection for example launched in collaboration with her half-sister Kylie was a real hit). She was also the head of three stores called DASH.

Business is Business

Thanks to her notoriety, Khloé Kardashian collaborates with many brands. The most fashionable magazines in the world are snapping it up to put it in A ! To believe CapitalXTRA, his fortune would amount to 40 million dollars. She would thus be the third richest person in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The influencer positions herself behind Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. A colossal jackpot that protects its offspring from want! As a reminder, Khloé Kardashian had two children with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

But the athlete’s lies and infidelities got the better of their story. After having tried everything for everything to save their couple, the daughter of Kris Jenner preferred to break up for good in 2021. However, the ex-lovebirds already parents of a little True welcomed a boy this summer via a surrogate mother . If she has chained the projects, Khloé Kardashian wishes – now – to take full advantage of hers after having had a big scare about her health.

On October 11, Rob Kardashian’s sister took to social media to announce that she had a tumor removed from her face. “At 19 I had a melanoma on my back and had an operation to remove that as well, so I’m prone to melanomas”, she explained to her community. The opportunity for the latter to educate Internet users on this subject. A necessary speech!

