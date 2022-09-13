Khloe Kardashian hits back at Hater who accuses her of not spending time with the kids

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 38, showed off a glam look on her Instagram on Sept. 12, but some of the folks in the comments section weren’t supportive of the TV personality. After the owner of Good American shared a series of photos of BeyonceDuring Khloe’s birthday party, an Instagram user took to the comments section to question Khloe’s parenthood. “When do you spend time with your children? the person asked while casting a subtle shadow, to which Khloe replied, “When they’re awake, baby doll.” »

Despite the hater’s comments, Khloe’s 268 million followers took to the comments section to show their support for the beautiful mom. One fan wrote, “Wow!! Khloé, you look ABSOLUTELY amazing,” with another commenter, “Incredibly gorgeous beyond. And we must say that we agree!

In the photo set, Khloe wore the head-to-toe shimmering Celia Kritharioti Couture for the lavish birthday bash. The set consisted of a crop top with long sleeves and a tight mini skirt. The Kardashians star finished the outfit with matching crystal-embellished high-heeled boots. And of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without a disco glam hairstyle and makeup! Koko rocked her blonde tresses in long, full retro waves with silver eyeshadow and a sleek nude lip. She also carried a sparkly mini handbag that matched her crystal-clear style for the evening.

In one of the photos, Khloe posed next to Kim Kardashian41 years old, and their friend, La La Anthony. Khloe captioned this series of photos, “All Single Women,” making it clear that these three girls are single and ready to mingle! The younger sister of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, 25, showed her support for women by commenting on a single heart-eyes emoji. Kim rocked a sexy red animal print bodysuit with matching high-heeled pumps, while La La rocked a unique gold two-piece look that featured one-leg pants.

The bachelorette party comes just over a month after Khloe and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson31, welcomed their second child together on August 5. In July, the blonde beauty’s rep confirmed HollywoodLife that the ex-couple were expecting a child. “We can confirm True [Thompson] will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep told Us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.

According page 6. They welcomed their daughter, True, 4, on April 12, 2018. Since then, the couple’s relationship has remained strictly as co-parents in light of Tristan cheating on Khloe, which Kim revealed in an episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, June 9.