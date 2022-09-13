Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian hits back at Hater who accuses her of not spending time with the kids

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Khloe Kardashian attends the 818 Tequila event at SoHo House in Malibu Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5333414 190822 NON EXCLUSIVE Photo By: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +1 44 (0) 20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Global rights
Malibu, CA - Khloe Kardashian leaves after dinner at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu wearing a tight black mini dress, heels and earrings. The reality star has been spotted for the first time since announcing that she and ex Tristan Thompson have welcomed a son together via surrogate. The couple announced they were expecting another child together just weeks ago after their last split.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA AUGUST 9, 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Customers - Images containing childrenPlease rasterize face before posting*
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 38, showed off a glam look on her Instagram on Sept. 12, but some of the folks in the comments section weren’t supportive of the TV personality. After the owner of Good American shared a series of photos of BeyonceDuring Khloe’s birthday party, an Instagram user took to the comments section to question Khloe’s parenthood. “When do you spend time with your children? the person asked while casting a subtle shadow, to which Khloe replied, “When they’re awake, baby doll.” »

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian reacts to a hater’s comment on Instagram on Sept. 12. (Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram)

Despite the hater’s comments, Khloe’s 268 million followers took to the comments section to show their support for the beautiful mom. One fan wrote, “Wow!! Khloé, you look ABSOLUTELY amazing,” with another commenter, “Incredibly gorgeous beyond. And we must say that we agree!

In the photo set, Khloe wore the head-to-toe shimmering Celia Kritharioti Couture for the lavish birthday bash. The set consisted of a crop top with long sleeves and a tight mini skirt. The Kardashians star finished the outfit with matching crystal-embellished high-heeled boots. And of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without a disco glam hairstyle and makeup! Koko rocked her blonde tresses in long, full retro waves with silver eyeshadow and a sleek nude lip. She also carried a sparkly mini handbag that matched her crystal-clear style for the evening.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian shares her daughter, True, and a newborn baby with her ex, Tristan Thompson. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

In one of the photos, Khloe posed next to Kim Kardashian41 years old, and their friend, La La Anthony. Khloe captioned this series of photos, “All Single Women,” making it clear that these three girls are single and ready to mingle! The younger sister of the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, 25, showed her support for women by commenting on a single heart-eyes emoji. Kim rocked a sexy red animal print bodysuit with matching high-heeled pumps, while La La rocked a unique gold two-piece look that featured one-leg pants.

The bachelorette party comes just over a month after Khloe and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson31, welcomed their second child together on August 5. In July, the blonde beauty’s rep confirmed HollywoodLife that the ex-couple were expecting a child. “We can confirm True [Thompson] will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep told Us in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.

According page 6. They welcomed their daughter, True, 4, on April 12, 2018. Since then, the couple’s relationship has remained strictly as co-parents in light of Tristan cheating on Khloe, which Kim revealed in an episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, June 9.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

From a galaxy far, far away… Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns

3 mins ago

Ana de Armas and Penélope Cruz: their looks in Venice that you will want to copy

14 mins ago

Kim Kardashian, more stylish celebrities are present

17 mins ago

Cara Delevingne: what the model did and why her family wants to help her [Video] – The Sun of Mexico

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button