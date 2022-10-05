Khloe Kardashian hits out at Kanye after accusing Kim of hiding her kids from him

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian will do whatever it takes to defend her family, and on October 5, she came to Kim Kardashian’s defense after a publication on the social networks of Kanye West. In his message, Kanye applauded Gigi Hadidwho called him out for wearing a White Lives Matter shirt and making disrespectful comments about Gabriella Karefa Johnson. “I wonder what the outlook for Gigi and Venus was like when I didn’t know where my kid was on her birthday,” Kanye wrote. “Gabby told me she was not okay with it (and that’s me saying it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats. So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter. (There is no evidence that Gabriella had anything to say about the birthday party situation).

Kanye was referring to his daughter, Chicago West, fourth birthday party, which he previously claimed Kim would not allow him to attend. Khloe was unhappy with the rapper for publicly brooding on old issues. ” Yes I love you. I don’t wanna do it on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” Khloe commented on ‘Ye’ post. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing down Kimberly and using our family when you want to deviate. Again with the anniversary story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up.

After Kanye publicly accused Kim of stopping him from attending the Chicago birthday party in January 2022, he finally showed up for the festivities when Travis Scott gave him the address of the party. Khloe addressed the Kardashians side of the situation in her response to Kanye’s latest Instagram. “You know exactly where your kids are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays,” she insisted. “I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.

Khloe also referenced one of Kanye’s recent interviews, where he admitted that Kim raises their four children “80%” of the time. “As you yourself pointed out, she’s the one looking after your kids 80% of the time,” Khloe continued. “Please leave her and the family out of this so the children can be brought up peacefully. I come from a place of love and am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.

Kim and Kanye have been through many ups and downs since she filed for divorce in February 2021. ‘Ye has publicly called out Kim and the Kardashians on several occasions, but Kim has continued to push for co-parenting with her ex. Despite his recent tirade against Kim on Instagram, Kanye recently publicly apologized to the reality star for his behavior in an interview with CMG. “She is the mother of my children and I apologize for any stress I have caused, even in my frustration, because God is calling me to be stronger,” he said. ” I need [Kim] to be less stressed and as best, sane and as calm as possible to be able to raise these children at the end of the day.