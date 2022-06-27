Khloé Kardashian honored by her mother Kris Jenner for her 38th birthday!

Kris Jenner posted an adorable declaration of love for Khloé Kardashian’s birthday on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, Kris Jenner decided to proclaim his love to Khloé Kardashian. After all, 38 years is something to celebrate. MCE TV reveals everything from A to Z!

Kris Jenner celebrates her daughter’s birthday

The Kardashian/Jenner clan is very tight-knit. He proved it to us once again, for Khloé Kardashian’s birthday. Eh yes, the latter blows out its 38 candlesthis Monday, June 27th.

For the occasion, many personalities took the floor on social networks. Starting with Kris Jenner. The latter published adorable shots between mother/daughter, at different times.

The caption of the post is also very touching. “Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny!!!! I feel so privileged to to be able to live this life being your mom. »she wrote, before launching into a declaration of love.

“You are the funniest daughter, sister, mom, aunt, best friend, teacher, therapist, businesswoman and daughter I know. who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude. »she continues.

Kris Jenner then took the time to quote several of its qualities. According to her words, Khloé Kardashian would be kind, loving, gentle, intelligent, generous, gracious and would also have an incredible character. “You are the strongest woman I have ever met. »she then added.

Before concluding : “You are constantly teaching us how to handle the toughest things life throws our way and you do it with such grace and integrity. I love you more than you’ll ever know and I thank God every day for you, my beautiful daughter. Happy Birthday !!!! ». The MCE TV editorial tells you more.

Khloé Kardashian is talked about a lot

Although the press is more interested in Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner, this does not prevent Khloé Kardashian to have a place in the clan.

To tell the truth, the young woman continues to make her merry way. Recently, for example, we explained to you that she was a hit in the USA. Yes, this last one collaborates with the brand Zara.

But what does this famous collaboration consist of? In total there are four pairs of jeans priced at $69.90. But also t-shirts and tops at $35.90. Without forgetting a superb sculpting jumpsuit, a fitted buttoned shirt and a jacket.

Despite this collab, Khloé Kardashian remains all the same more discreet than her sisters. And this, even in his personal life. Of course, we know that she shared a romance with Tristan Thompson. But we also know that the latter cheated on him several times.

Has she put her feet up again? For now, we are only at the stage of assumptions. If we are to believe Page Six, a third person introduced him to an investor and they would have fallen in love. His birthday, in any case, will not have allowed us to learn more about this mystery man. Patience !

Photo credit: Bauer-Griffin/INSTARImages/ABACA