Khloe Kardashian hosts her cousin’s Halloween party and hints at her son’s name

A scary good time. Khloe Kardashian threw an adorable Halloween party for her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her nieces and nephews.

“Cousin Halloween party,” the Good American co-founder, 38, wrote via her Instagram story on Sunday, October 16, while showing off the elaborate decorations covering her garden. “[We’re making] memories that will last a lifetime for children.

Along with black, purple and green balloon arches – complete with cartoon balloon spiders – and a mini pumpkin patch, Kardashian revealed little ones could squeeze into ghost-shaped candies while making slime scary and fragrant.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum also shared several photos of True and her cousins ​​Dream, 5, and Reign, 7, posing for photos with fake vampire teeth and Google eyes.

Earlier today, Kardashian and her daughter enjoyed candy at a Halloween-themed gingerbread house, courtesy of “aunt @kourtneykardash and uncle @travisbarker.” The elaborate creation featured tiny cookies bearing the names True, Khloé and “Baby,” in honor of the Strong looks better naked two-month-old son of the author. While it may just be a nickname for the newest addition to the family, the Gingerbread House hinted that Kardashian – like a younger sister Kylie Jenner — hasn’t chosen a name for her little boy yet.

We Weekly confirmed in July that she and the NBA player, 31, were expecting their second child via surrogate. A month later, news broke that they had welcomed a baby boy and his birth was chronicled in a September episode of Hulu’s. The Kardashians.

“Every day I feel down and sad, and now that my son is here, I can move on and enjoy,” Khloé said on the show. “It’s almost like I’m getting to close this chapter and get over this trauma and put it behind me. Now I can finally start the healing process. Now I can start enjoying my life with two children and understand that.

The California native and Thompson — who dated from 2016 to December 2021 — split for good when news broke. Maralee Nichols was suing him for child support, claiming she had become pregnant during an affair the previous March. We confirmed that Nichols, 31, gave birth to a baby boy named Theo and the former Chicago Bulls player confirmed he was the father of the baby in January.

While Khloé has yet to reveal her son’s name, True revealed during a September episode of The Kardashians that she had her own nickname for her little brother. “Hi, Snowy! the toddler said on FaceTime, while greeting his new sibling for the first time. After the old revenge body the host replied, “Her name is not Snowy”, some fans speculated that she was revealing the name of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s 25-year-old son, who she and Travis Scott hosted in February.

A month after Jenner gave birth, she revealed that she and the rapper had decided to change the baby’s name. “FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the Kylie Skin founder wrote via her Instagram Story in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him.” In April, Jenner said entertainment tonight that they were about to settle on the perfect nickname.

“We have solid options,” she said at the time. “But we haven’t officially changed it. Before officially changing it, I want to make sure.

Keep scrolling to see more photos from Kardashian’s “cousin’s Halloween party”: