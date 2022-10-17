Khloé Kardashian: how much is the starlet’s fortune?

Capital XTRA revealed how much Khloé Kardashian’s fortune would be. The starlet is the 3rd richest in her family!

It’s been years since Khloé Kardashian managed to explode her success. It was in 2007 that the starlet rose to fame. And thanks to the show.

A nice little fortune

Like her sisters, Khloé Kardashian has become a fearsome business woman. In addition to the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she has also filmed two spin-offs. Namely: The Kardashian Sisters in Miami. And Khloe & Lamar.

Khloé Kardashian has been talked about a lot, especially about her lack of self-confidence. In reality TV, she never hid that she didn’t like his physique at all.

Kourtney and Kim’s little sister had a hard time accepting her difference from her sisters. Very large in size, it has also been the subject of several rather sad rumors.

On social media, fans claimed that her real father was not the same as Kim and Kourtney. Sayings that almost pushed her to do a paternity test. The starlet had still decided to retract.

In addition to TVs, Khloé Kardashian is also at the head of many brands. She created one called Good American, clothes. As well as a beauty products company.

The young woman also manages three DASH stores. With her success but also her many businesses, she managed to acquire . Indeed, she would be the 3rd richest in her family according to Capital XTRA

Khloé Kardashian has a tumor removed

Khloé Kardashian is behind Kylie and Kim. According to Capital XTRA, his fortune would amount to 40 million dollars. One thing is certain, she is safe from vagaries of life.

But as so often, money isn’t everything. Indeed, fortune does not always make it possible to avoid health concerns. Khloé Kardashian also learned it recently.

On social networks, the starlet told her fans that she had undergone an operation. She had to have a tumor removed. She confessed: “I saw a small bump on my face. And I assumed it was something as small as a button” .

Before adding: ” I decided to do a biopsy 7 months after realizing she wasn’t moving” . She also explained that it was a very rare case for her age.

Khloé Kardashian also revealed: “A few days later I was told that I needed immediate surgery. And this, to remove a tumor from my face” .

“I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer. He is a dear friend of the family. And one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take amazing care of my face” confessed the mother.

If the tumor is removed, Khloé Kardashian must now remain with bandages. “So here we are…you’ll still see my bandages.” And when I go to remove them, you will see a scar” .