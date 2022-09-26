Khloe Kardashian in a relationship with a young and famous Italian? The picture that says it all…

With or without Tristan Thompson? This is the question we have been asking ourselves, finally, since the year 2016. The basketball player seems to have dribbled with his love life, at the same time as with the heart of Khloe Kardashian, 38, for all these months. However, they welcomed together a little girl, True Thompson, in April 2018 and have just, despite a few back and forths, carried their son in their arms for the first time, a baby they had with the help of a mother. carrier last July. It would seem that, despite these various chapters of “yes” then “Nope“, the little sister of Kim has turned the page.

Fashion Week ended with great fanfare in Milan, before putting down your heavy suitcases full of textiles in Paris. But the Italian closure signed Dolce & Gabbana, caused a stir, in particular because it was the opportunity to see Khloe Kardashian, not in the arms of Tristan Thompson, but with a handsome local comedian of 31 years old , Michael Morrone. On his Instagram account, the actor has also shared a photograph in which he poses with his supposed companion. We have already seen it on the bill of several Italian productions, including 365 Days: Overnightby Massimo Torricelli and Adriano Torricelli, but also, on television, in The Medici: Masters of Florence.

Here he is now in the heart of Khloe Kardashian! This is, in any case, what the photos captured this weekend suggest. The businesswoman, dressed in a black jumpsuit enhanced by a few diamonds, did indeed look very tactile, on Michel Morrone’s neck. So, new companion or infidelity? It’s not like Tristan Thompson has gone private so far. We remember many stories of deception revolving around the sportsman, especially this time, in 2019, when he had seduced Jordyn Woods, the best friend of Kylie Jenner, rather than staying at home to take care of his eldest daughter. . Return to sender?