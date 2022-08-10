Khloé Kardashian in heaven since the birth of her little boy!

Khloé Kardashian has been a fulfilled woman since the birth of her little boy. The star has just welcomed her second child.

The Kardashian Jenner clan has grown. Khloé Kardashian is now the proud mother of two beautiful children. A few years after her daughter True, Kris’ daughter welcomed a baby boy. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Khloé Kardashian in love with Tristan Thompson?

Kylie Jenner spins the perfect love with Travis Scott. Kourtney Kardashian has finally met her soul mate. And Kendall is still in love with Devin Booker.

If the three sisters are happy in love, this is not the case for Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Indeed, the ex of Kanye West has just break up with Pete Davidson. To the chagrin of fans of the pretty brunette.

As for the mother of True, the latter is in a delicate position. Deceived several times by Tristan Thompson, the star had ended up putting an end to their relationship.

However, some rumors seem to indicate that Khloé Kardashian would be still in love with her former partner. In a recent interview with Page Sixa source close to the pretty blonde then revealed: “I was told that Khloé still loves Tristan. She is determined to allow him to redeem himself.”

“And nothing would shock me if they got back together. It is also for this reason that the family does not flee Tristan. They also stand by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”

For his part, Tristan Thompson does not seem to have planned to get back together with the mother of his children. The reason ? The sportsman was seen very close to another woman a few weeks ago.

Eh yes ! It is in Greece that the basketball player has been photographed several times in the arms of another. And this, while he was preparing to welcome a baby boy with Khloé Kardashian. MCE TV tells you more!

A new baby boy in the family

Be that as it may and despite his love situation, Khloé Kardashian is a fulfilled woman. Indeed, the young woman is now the happy mother of two beautiful children.

While giving birth to her eldest on April 12, 2018, a little boy has just arrived in the family. To the delight of the clan.

Very discreet since the arrival of his son, an anonymous source gave some details to UsWeekly this Monday, August 8. ” Khloé and the baby are fine. She is thrilled and soaks up everything. Everyone is happy to have the baby at home. »

According to this same source, Khloé Kardashian has “ always wanted a baby boy and wanted to give True a brother”. It has also been said that the star of ‘The Kardashians’ ” takes time to adapt to being a mother of two children now”.

For now, Kris Jenner’s daughter hasn’t not yet wanted to reveal the name of her baby. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that she intends to take full advantage of her son and her daughter before making her comeback in the spotlight.