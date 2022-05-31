Khloé Kardashian injured: she restores the truth about her 12 facial transplants

Invited by Amanda Hirsch in the podcast called Not Skinny But Not Fat, Khloé Kardashian wanted to establish the truth about her cosmetic surgery operations.

An iconic member of the Kardashian family alongside her sisters Kim and Kourtney,Khloe Kardashian recently flew to Italy. Indeed, the latter attended the wedding ceremony of her sister Kourtney with Travis Barker. For the occasion, the entire Jenner-Kardashian clan had made the move to Portofino, where the famous reception took place. A few weeks earlier, Khloé Kardashian had distinguished herself at the famous Met Gala. Invited for the first time to this annual event, she had opted for a magnificent outfit, without however managing to eclipse her sister Kim, who wore a dress that had been worn by Marilyn Monroe.

Unfortunately for Khloé Kardashian, her first appearance on the Met Gala red carpet was reignited rumors regarding his face. Many Internet users seem to believe hard as iron that the young woman has resorted to cosmetic surgery operations. Passing through the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat of Amanda Hirsch, the daughter of Kris Jenner wanted to restore the truth on this subject. “It bothered me at one point when people said I had had 12 face transplants. I thought : ‘That’s crazy’. Actually, it didn’t bother me. It hurt me. I just couldn’t understand why people thought that“, explained Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian: ‘I want everyone to know about my nose’

“Whether it’s comparing the old me to what I look like now, or just comparing myself to my sisters all the time. I want everyone to know about my nose. I don’t care if I lie about it. But for this transplant thing, I just wanna understand where it’s coming from“added the mother of little True Thompson.Like, guys, this is what we look like, and I feel like you should know by now, so enough“, she finally concluded, visibly tired of all the false claims circulating about her.

