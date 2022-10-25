Khloé Kardashian ‘is afraid to go online’

Khloé Kardashian ‘Afraid to Go Online’ After The Kardashians Season 2 Debuts

Khloé Kardashian is worried about her followers’ reaction to the second season of The Kardashians.

The first episode of the season focused on the birth of her son, whom she welcomed via surrogate and shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. This second child was born after the breakup of his parents, following a new infidelity of the sportsman.

If the star of the small screen is stressed by the reception of the public to this new season of the family reality show, she still read the comments of viewers on social networks and responded to them. ” I love you ! I am so overwhelmed with overwhelming emotions reading your tweets and comments on the first episode. I have to be honest, I was scared to go online, but my friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everyone was. I decided to take a look myself,” she wrote.

In a second tweet, she added, “As hesitant as I was to check it out, I’m so grateful I did! I haven’t seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a very long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being kind and understanding. »

The Good American founder thanked some supporters individually as she echoed their kind messages on the episode. “Thank you for taking the time to watch (the show), no matter how you feel about me. I appreciate and appreciate you all, ”concluded Khloé Kardashian.