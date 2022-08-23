Khloé Kardashian is ahead of fashion. The haircut you want this fall

For months we wait for the arrival of summer to be able to enjoy the good weather on the beach or in the pool, and although sunscreen is an essential product to maintain the health of the skin during the summer season, the truth is that protecting the hair and the scalp is usually left in the background despite the fact that capillary health is of vital importance to maintain a hydrated mane and bright. However, if the sun’s rays have considerably affected your hair, the best option is to clean it up with a spike cut. However, the most risky can bet on a radical change by joining the new hair trend that has become fashionable Khloe Kardashianin which he has opted for a mane at shoulder height for this season of Autumn Winter.





In her latest public appearances, the CEO of ‘Good American’ has shown that it is not necessary to have impressive long hair to attract attention, since a good cut can be responsible for creating a memorable style, worthy of imitation. In this way, the third Kardashian sister has opted for the blunt loba slightly longer version of the classic cut Bob, but with a straight finish. And while Khloé Kardashian has been wearing this cut for a few months, since she attended the MET Gala in it last May and was also chosen to complement her ‘Barbie vibes’ look from her birthday party last June, the truth is that it has become the best option for the fall season, since it will be possible to reverse the hair damage of the summer and be at fashion at the same time.

As explained by María José Llata ​​from Peluquería Llata, the blunt lob “It is a simple and whole cut, no layers, but that is very flattering and that comes to highlight smooth textures with a shiny finish, since the light they reflect makes them luxurious. In addition, now they take the combed hair without the effortless perfect look. It marks the line down the middle to frame the face and its minimalist finish achieves a very modern image”. Likewise, the expert assures that this type of cut is very flattering for people with oval faces and for those with a square or circular face who want to hide the shape of the jaw.

Khloé Kardashian’s haircut is all the rage among celebrities

The socialite has taken this cut to a new level, thus infecting a large number of celebrities who have joined this new autumn trend. Among them stands out her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who has also decided to cut her iconic long hair to show off this shoulder-length haircut. Also, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Penelope Cruz, Emilia Clarke and irina shayk are some of the celebrities who have also opted for this look.