Khloe Kardashian is dating Kim and Kylie before baby number two

Ladies night! Before the arrival of her second child, Khloe Kardashian enjoyed a fun outing with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 24, took to social media on Wednesday July 21 to document the evening, which included her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. In a TikTok video, the beauty mogul showed off the group’s visit to Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

In a separate clip, the women posed together for the camera as a voice in the background said, “What separates you from the competition? What makes you special?” Jenner said, “What competition?” in response.

Khloé, 38, for her part offered a glimpse of the evening via an Instagram Story of several Balenciaga bags on their table. The night out with her sisters came a week later We Weekly confirmed that the Good American founder is having another child with Tristan Thompson.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé said. We in a statement, referring to the couple’s 4-year-old daughter. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.

Amid the news, a source clarified that Khloé and Thompson, 31, would not try their relationship again. “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but do not speak to each other [outside] of co-parenting, that’s the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Tristan has realized he is a parent figure to True and the new baby. [and] that’s all he is for Khloé right now.

The former couple have had many ups and downs since they started dating in 2016. After dating over the years, Khloé and Thompson have quietly decided to rekindle their romance in the fall of 2021. More later that year, news broke. Maralee Nichols sued the basketball player for alimony.

In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Canada native admitted in his response that he met Nichols, 31, in March – when he was still dating the reality TV star. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media in January to confirm he was the father of the fitness model’s now 7-month-old son, Theo.

In the lengthy statement, Thompson apologized to his ex-girlfriend, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

Khloé’s reaction to the paternity scandal was captured on season 1 of The Kardashians when the California native discussed her future with Thompson.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? she tells the cameras. “It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would rather be alone than be around people.

Thompson, for his part, partied in Mykonos amid the news.

