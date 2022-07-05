Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan Thompson, happy with a new man

Let’s move on ! Khloe Kardashian enjoying time with her new boyfriend – something ex Tristan Thompson not taking very well, source says We Weekly.

“Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” the insider exclusively shared. We Tuesday, July 5. “Tristan would want nothing more than to get back together with Khloé, so of course there is jealousy in that.

The insider adds that while the NBA star, 31, has “tried countless times to win back” the Good American founder, 37, “she is done with him for good in a romantic way.”

The exes are now “strictly co-parenting”, Khloé making it known that there are clear boundaries. “They’re friendly and hang out when it comes to True,” the source explains.

Tristan, for his part, is “single and doing his thing” but “not dating anyone special,” the insider said, adding, “He just likes to party and flirt with girls, which isn’t not new.”

We confirmed on June 21 that the reality TV star was dating a private equity investor after she and the mystery man – whose name has not yet been revealed – were introduced at a dinner party by Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian.

“Sometimes you gotta sit down and really think about how blessed you are, seriously. Grateful every day,” the Strong looks better naked the author wrote via Instagram at the time, apparently regarding her new romance. The TV personality even crossed out the word “sometimes,” implying she’s always reflecting on how “blessed” she is.

Khloé’s exit rumors initially stemmed from gossip account TwoMe, after someone shared an anonymous tip that the Kardashian star was “seeing another NBA player”, which she quickly denied.

“Definitely NOT True!!! I love you! Thanks for the well wishes but I can’t see a soul,” Khloé commented on an Instagram post to the KardashianSocial fan page on June 18.

The The California native added: “I’m happy to focus on my daughter and myself for a while.”

Khloé started dating Thompson in 2016. The former two called it quits two years later after the basketball player was caught kissing his sister. that of Kylie Jenner former best friend Jordyn Woods. While the couple attempted to reconcile soon after in August 2020, We confirmed that the couple separated again in June 2021. The duo reconciled in the fall, but Thompson quickly made headlines in December 2021 when it was revealed that he was being sued for alimony by Maralee Nichols after the coach, 31, claimed she was the father of her child.

A month after Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, Thompson confirmed the child was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote in a January statement. “Now that the paternity is established, I look forward to raising our son amicably. I sincerely apologize to anyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private.

Since their split, both parties have tried to be civil. The former couple were recently spotted cuddling in Los Angeles after meeting for lunch with their little one in June. They also spent Father’s Day together alongside several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

