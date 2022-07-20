Khloé Kardashian is enjoying her summer with True before the baby arrives!

On Instagram, Khloé Kardashian posted photos where she showed that she was enjoying her summer with True before the baby arrived!

If Khloé Kardashian has been living one for years, she is still grateful for the little girl they had together. The beauty is very close to her child, True.

The arrival of a new baby

A few years ago, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child. An adorable little girl named True who is the delight of her parents. Despite their history as a chaotic couple, they are on the same page as a parent.

For some time, Khloé Kardashian fans have been waiting for her to give news about her little True. If she is still very active on social networks, she has been missing for the past few days.

And for good reason, the young woman found herself at the heart of the news. The reason ? The media People announced that she was going . The two used a surrogate mother to expand their family.

On the other hand, this story made a big bad buzz. And for good reason, this little boy will arrive in a broken family. As a reminder, Tristan Thompson has cheated on True’s mom again few months ago.

His mistress had announced that the athlete was the father of her child. A deception that prompted Khloé Kardashian to leave her darling. And this, after having given him many chances despite his infidelities.

A source told US: “It’s unforgivable for her. There’s no place in his mind that wants Tristan back. She’s really done with him romantically this time.” .

Khloé Kardashian back on social media

Khloé Kardashian will still have to water down her wine for . While waiting for his arrival, she enjoys her summer with her adorable little girl True.

After disappearing from social media, Khloé Kardashian shared several photos on her Instagram account. She displayed herself, in the water, with her little girl on her shoulders. She is appeared fulfilled and very happy.

In the caption of her photos, she also wrote: “Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will always support you my angel daughter” . Her fans have not failed to compliment her.

On the other hand, several of its subscribers have also asked the mother to account. And for good reason, they are waiting for her to speak about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. They are in complete limbo.

For her part, Khloé Kardashian has not spoken about the arrival of her son. The latter should be born from one day to another. Her fans still hope that she will speak out on the subject in the coming weeks.

Others wonder if the reality TV candidate will also discuss this case in the future season from The Kardashians. It will still take a little patience to find out more.

While waiting to make things clear, Khloé Kardashian is therefore taking advantage of her incredible complicity with her little girl, True. To be continued !