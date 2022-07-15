Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child from her ex Tristan Thompson, father of her daughter: the slideshow

Photo of James James1 hour ago
1 / 14

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child from her ex Tristan Thompson, father of her daughter

2 / 14

Khloe Kardashian, her ex Tristan Thompson, their daughter True and Kris Jenner leaving the pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California, USA.

3 / 14

Khloe Kardashian says T. Thompson tried to kiss her before their daughter True’s birthday party, before bursting into tears during “Keeping Up with The Kardashians.” The couple separated after the NBA player’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods and after the betrayal Khloe still felt “humiliated and hurt”. However, with her daughter True Thompson’s first birthday fast approaching, Khloe knew she would have to face her ex. Los Angeles. September 8, 2019.

4 / 14

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Instagram on February 16, 2018.

5 / 14

Exclusive – Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunite to accompany their daughter True to a dance class in the Calabasas district of Los Angeles. August 17, 2021

6 / 14

Khloé Kardashian, basketball player Tristan Thompson and their daughter True dressed up for Halloween. October 2020.

7 / 14

Tristan Thompson’s family is growing! Khloé Kardashian’s ex is a dad for the third time. Little True has a new little brother!

8 / 14

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True.

9 / 14

On June 27, 2021, Tristan Thompson sent an amazing message to Khloé Kardashian for her birthday.

10 / 14

Khloe Kardashian, her ex Tristan Thompson, their daughter True and Kris Jenner leaving the pre-Father’s Day family lunch at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California, United States, on June 18, 2022.

11 / 14

Images from the series “The Kardashians”.

12 / 14

Images from the series “The Kardashians”.

13 / 14

Khloe Kardashian, her ex Tristan Thompson, their daughter True and Kris Jenner leaving the pre-Father’s Day family lunch at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California, United States, on June 18, 2022.

14 / 14

Khloe Kardashian, her ex Tristan Thompson, their daughter True and Kris Jenner leaving the pre-Father’s Day family lunch at the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, Los Angeles, California, United States, on June 18, 2022.

