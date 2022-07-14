Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child from her ex Tristan Thompson, father of her daughter

As Kim Kardashian continues to proudly display her impressive weight loss on her arm boyfriend Pete Davidson, and that Kourtney vibrates with her new husband Travis Barker, Khloe Kardashian, she is about to taste the joys of motherhood again. Indeed, after ending his relationship with Tristan Thompsonthey will nevertheless having a second child togetherwe learn about TMZ this Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

mother of one little True, 4 years old, fruit of his love with the famous basketball player, Khloe Kardashian, Kim’s little sister, will have another baby with him, despite the breakup. Several sources with direct knowledge told the American media that the baby should be born by surrogate mother, and that the birth is imminent. Kris Jenner’s daughter could therefore become a mother again, within a few days. The couple had indeed made this decision before separating.

A baby despite the breakup

After a short breakup, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had tried to get back together but the dream was short-lived since in February 2022, the 31-year-old sportsman admitted cheating on his girlfriend. Thus putting an end to any possibility of turning back. “Today the paternity test carried out proves that I am the father of the child of Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions“, had admitted the basketball player in story on Instagram.

Ex of Jordyn Woods, former friend of Kylie Jenner, he is already the father of three children, Prince, born in 2016, True, born in 2018, and Theo, born last December. And he should therefore once again taste the joys of fatherhood with this baby who should soon point the tip of his nose. Adventures that we will find one day in The Kardashian familya beloved series in the United States, which is notably to be found on the Hulu platform through a new series focused on their family, love and professional life.