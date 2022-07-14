Khloé Kardashian is expecting a second child with her ex, Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is about to become a mother for the second time.

Several American media like TMZ and People reported on Wednesday evening that the reality star was expecting a second child by surrogate mother. The father of the child would be Tristan Thompson, his former lover.

Recall that last January, another scandal erupted within the Kardashian family when it was revealed that Tristan Thompson was expecting a child conceived with another woman while he was in a relationship with Khloé. Initially, the basketball player denied the affair, but a positive paternity test confirmed everything.

It was a second episode (known, at the very least) of infidelity for the sportsman, who had also cheated on Khloé during her pregnancy, in 2018.

The birth of this second child is expected very soon according to relatives of the family. Which means the baby was conceived long before the second infidelity scandal broke. However, the couple is not back together yet.

This will be the second child for Khloé and Tristan, who are parents to True, who just turned four.

