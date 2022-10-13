Khloe Kardashian is mocked by fans for abusing internet slang

His fun side. Khloe Kardashianto promote a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians took an unexpected turn.

Kardashian followers were thrilled when she took to Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 13, to poke fun at herself. “Who’s kidding me,” the Good American co-founder, 38, asked her followers, prompting several people to clarify the term.

One social media user replied: “Moots need to actively follow and engage with each other.” In response to the new information, Kardashian wrote, “See, actively engaging is just too much of an engagement, but I really like the word dummy.”

While live-tweeting the new episode of her hit reality series, the California native continued to crack jokes about online slang. After another fan called her “so old” for her tweets, Kardashian replied, “You misspelled sexy.”

The businesswoman was also not afraid to talk about her body, starting with her feet. After several positive tweets on her toes, Kardashian joked about letting a follower post pictures of them on OnlyFans, tweeting, “Am I getting a percentage. I have big feet. Sweet around that too…”

Kardashian’s playful tweets come after a new episode of The Kardashians showed the reality star supporting multiple family members. Viewers first saw Kardashian alongside her mother as Kris Jenner prepared for hip replacement surgery.

“You also talk to each other in a very dark place. I see it all the time. The way you talk to each other is so brutal, ”said the Strong looks better naked the author told Jenner, 66. “You have to stop with this mentality or you will always be in this place.”

Kardashian added: “I don’t want to think about my aging mother. It’s sad and I don’t know what I would do without her. I just want it to stay cold all the time to prolong its life. … I’m just going to put my mom on ice.

Later in the episode, Khloé proposed Kim Kardashian tips after his controversy Variety comments. “We are made for this. Mind over matter. This is all just noise,” Khloé told the beauty mogul, 31. “This is all the narrative everyone wants to believe.

Kim previously raised her eyebrows for her advice to businesswomen. “Get your ass up and work it out,” the Skims founder said during an interview with Variety in March. “It seems like no one wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.

Khloé explained the audience’s response during a confessional, saying, “No matter what her answer would have been, people would crucify her anyway because they’re like, ‘Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth. But it’s frustrating when the world doesn’t want to see you for who you are and wants to make what you say a personal attack. This is the right message and the wrong messenger.