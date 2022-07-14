Khloe Kardashian is set to have a second child with her ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson

This is news that no one expected. Reality star Khloe Kardashian, embroiled in a cheating scandal with her ex-fiancé 7 months ago, is set to become a mum for the second time. The star’s spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to the Daily Mail, revealing the baby was conceived in November and will be born via surrogate.

Kloe Kardashian has wanted to expand her family for many years. The 31-year-old NBA player and the starlet have enjoyed a rocky romance since 2016. They became first-time parents to baby girl True Thompson, born 4 years ago.

“We can confirm that True will indeed have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement began. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for giving her such a blessing. We would like to ask for your kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

Despite recent rumors that Khloe and Tristan have reconciled, a source close to the family says the couple ‘have not gotten back together’ and ‘have not spoken to each other since December outside of co-parenting matters’ .

The insider also explained that Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived via surrogate before a new scandal surfaced that revealed the basketball player was expecting a child with his coach Maralee Nichols. The child was born in December 2021.

TMZ reported that the birth of Khloe and Tristan’s baby is “imminent” and could only be a matter of days away, while another insider suggested the child has already been born.

This week, Khloe Kardashian was on vacation with her sister Kim and their children. They posted many photos on social networks.