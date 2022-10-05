Khloe Kardashian Isn’t ‘Ready To Date’ After Tristan Drama, But She’s In Better Health After Skinny Worries

Put yourself first. Khloe Kardashian focuses on her own health and happiness after her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompsonpaternity scandal.

“All the dramas that unfold on [Hulu’s The Kardashians] that was 6 months ago, and she’s changed drastically since then,” a source exclusively tells We Weekly, adding that the Good American co-founder, 38, “listened to her family when they told her she was too skinny,” and decided to change. “Khloé started drinking less, eating healthier and changing her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is regaining control of her life.

While Kardashian seems to “finally…be over” the NBA player, 31, she isn’t looking to embark on a new relationship. ” [She’s not] ready to come out again,” the insider explains. “Khloé is thrilled with her family. She’s not currently dating, she only focuses on her kids and is nice to herself.

The source’s comments come a week after Kardashian was linked to 365 days star Michele Morrone after they were spotted kissing backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a picture together. He thought Khloé was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” the 31-year-old Italian actor’s rep said. We at the time.

While “these last 5 months have been dark” for the keeping up with the Kardashians alum, the insider notes that “she came out stronger than before.”

During the Thursday, September 29 episode of The Kardashiansthe Strong looks better naked The author’s sisters expressed concern about how “skinny” she had become following the drama with Thompson. “You look very skinny. I will say that kendall and Kylie – not that I’m trying to unmask them – but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny,” Kim Kardashian said on the show. “I said, ‘You have absolutely every right to worry, but I’m telling you, she’s fine. « »

The episode was shot in February, just two months after Maralee Nichols the Canada native sued, claiming he was the father of his son, Theo. Thompson confirmed in January that he was the father of the little one; he also shares son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig and True, 4, and a two-month-old baby boy with Khloé.

“It’s a lot, but I just like to isolate myself. And handle things on my own and everyone has problems. …You just gotta deal with it,” the former revenge body the host explained during the episode. “This was my life for six years and we weren’t just a couple. We were best friends and he was my workout buddy. We did all of these things together and so learning how to undo all of these things takes time. Just because someone messes you up doesn’t mean you fall in love with them instantly.

Before learning of her affair with Nichols, 31, Khloé and Thompson decided to expand their family through a surrogate. They welcomed a baby boy in August.

“Since December, it’s been this dark cloud that’s been hanging over me,” the California native said in The Kardashians first episode of season 2 on the birth of his son. “Every day I feel down and sad, and now that my son is here I can move on and enjoy. It’s almost like I can close this chapter and get over this trauma and put it behind me. Now I can finally start the healing process. Now I can start enjoying my life with two children and understand that.