Khloe Kardashian Jokes About ‘Flirting’ With Hot Ones’ Sean Evans

Hot take! Khloe Kardashian humorously wondered if The hottest host Sean Evans was “flirting” when he said how “impressed” he was with his hyper-organized kitchen pantry.

“Without hyperbole, [your kitchen pantry] the most organized and impressive thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Evans complimented. The Kardashians star, 37, during her interview which began on Thursday, June 23. “Can you tell us about the pantry design process? Clearly you had a vision.

Kardashian clearly enjoyed such a comment, blushing even before getting to the spicier sauces at the table. “I don’t know if you’re flirting with me, but that’s the best flirt you can give me – complimenting my pantry,” the reality star laughed. “Of course, whatever you want, you will have it after this!”

The Good American co-founder noted that she “definitely” has a “vision” for how she curates her space, often drawing inspiration from others but always making it her own.

“My goal for my pantry is that I didn’t want tons of plastic so I had to find, for example, Lazy Susans, and I might have dyed them… if they were one wood color, I dyed them a different color,” she said. explained, adding that she may have been “a bit crazy” in her process. “I like a well-organized anything. This is a big turning point for me, as you can see.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum then flirted, joking, “I don’t know if [the sauce] it lingers and it heats up… I don’t know if it’s you or the wings!

The Strong looks better naked The author also answered a few other questions from the host, getting more intimate as he went. When asked if filming with her family for years made her more aware of editing errors in other shows, Kardashian noted that she could tell when “the audio was put together” or a “phone call is faked”.

“And not that those things didn’t happen,” she clarified. “But sometimes they wouldn’t pick up the sound or sometimes the mics would die out.”

The Hulu personality didn’t mention the name of her family’s series, but she said she could “understand” why some editors “might have to redo something or move on to stuff.” She also confessed that she pays attention to social media sleuths who are dedicated to analyzing alleged continuity errors on The Kardashians.

Although she flirted with Evans during her interview, Kardashian is out of the market. The revenge body alum, who shares True, 4, with her ex Tristan Thompsonhas just been confirmed to be dating a private equity investor following his split from the 31-year-old NBA player.

After Thompson was embroiled in numerous cheating controversies — and, most recently, a paternity scandal — it looks like Kardashian is ready to move on with the mystery man, who she was introduced to by her daughter. sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.

