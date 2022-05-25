Khloe Kardashian: ‘Kendall has a perfect life but can’t cut a cucumber’

Kendall Jenner, who made the buzz in her kitchen by cutting a cucumber in a funny way, cannot count on the support of her clan.

Kendall Jenner cannot count on family solidarity: like millions of Internet users, her own sisters died laughing at the way she cut a cucumber. The video did a huge buzz about ten days ago. Asked in Amanda Hirsch’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat”, Khloe Kardashian confided that her sister “wasn’t happy at all” to be the laughingstock of the Net. But she pushed it anyway.

“Kendall is the most beautiful human being in the world. She has a perfect life, a perfect dog, walks the catwalks and does all kinds of amazing things, but she can’t cut a fucking cucumber. That’s life,” she said. “Kendall, please come and stay with me for a week. She’s really going to cry her heart out, but I’m going to teach her how to cut a cucumber,” she concluded with a laugh.

The youngest, Kylie, has also been openly mocked: at the eldest Kourtney’s wedding last weekend, she posted a photo with her sister captioning it, ‘Me and the cucumber girl’ .

