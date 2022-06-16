Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris attend ‘Kardashians’ event

The perfect trio! Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner came out in style ahead of the explosive finale of The Kardashians.

On Wednesday, July 15, the reality stars attended Hulu’s The Kardashians FYC event in Hollywood. For the occasion, Khloé, 37, was a vision in a white jumpsuit. The look featured an open back and wide leg pants. The Good American founder paired the outfit with white pumps and styled her hair in a voluminous lob. Meanwhile, Kendall, 26, wore a tailored blazer and satin midi skirt. The model teamed the ensemble with sandal heels and smokey eye makeup.

Kris, 66, opted for her signature aesthetic: all black. The famous momager looked classic in a blazer designed with ruffled cutout sleeves. She completed the outerwear with matching pants and black shoes.

The glitzy exit came just before The Kardashians explosive Season 1 finale on Thursday, June 16. The episode picked up after Khloé and the rest of the family had just learned that her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated yet again – this time fathering a child with Maralee Nichols. In the opening scene, Khloé broke down in tears after Kim Kardashian informed her that the NBA player was being sued for child support. “What? What is that ? Khloe asked before confirming that she was unaware of the news. “Nope. What is the f–k. Oh my God. It can’t happen.

In December 2021, We Weekly confirmed that the athlete was being sued by Nichols, 31, who claimed at the time that she was pregnant with Thompson’s child. According to court documents, Thompson recalled a meeting between him and the fitness model in March 2021 – when he was still dating Khloé. After requesting genetic testing, the Chicago Bulls star took to social media in January to confirm he was the father of her and Nichols’ 6-month-old son, Theo. Thompson and the Elder revenge body the host called it quits in June 2021.

Later in the finale, Kim, 41, made a shocking revelation about her own relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West while comforting Khloé.

“We always tiptoe because we don’t want to get involved. And I respect the fact that no one came up to me during my wedding and said, ‘Are you okay?’ Everyone let me take my own journey and see it for myself,” Kim explained. “I appreciate that, but sometimes I look back and I’m like, ‘When are we getting started?’ That’s what I’m not clear on.

Kim continued, “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did it last this long? But I can live with myself knowing that I’ve tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away without any guilt.

Elsewhere in the finale, Kris did a Christmas song with Kourtney KardashianThe current husband of, Travis Barker, and Kendall opened up about his love for self-care.

Keep scrolling to see Khloé, Kendall and Kris at the FYC event: