Khloe Kardashian lets Chicago do her makeup in a sweet video

Kim KardashianLove of beauty rubs off on daughter Chicago! The little one used his aunt Khloe Kardashian as a canvas to show off her impressive makeup skills.

The Good American founder, 38, posted a series of videos via her Instagram story on Monday, September 26, which showed the 4-year-old giving the reality TV star some serious glamour. “Chicago chose this filter. She’s being creative directing my glam and filters currently,” Khloé wrote on a clip from Chicago lining her lips with a cosmetic pencil. “The jet lag is starting,” the reality star said in a follow-up video.

“You’re so good at this,” the revenge body alum told her niece as Chicago applied eyeshadow. The tot finished Khloé’s beat with lip gloss and blush. “You are excellent… Magnificent!” the Strong looks better naked author added.

Chicago isn’t the only kid in the West who loves makeup. Her sister, North West, also has skills in the beauty department. (Kim, 41, and Kanye Westwho separated in February 2021 after the Skims founder filed for divorce, also shares sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)

In July, North transformed her mother into a Minion in minutes.

“Mommy Minion,” the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok. In the clip, the 9-year-old began by covering the selfish author’s face with foundation. North then combined a variety of different yellow and gold eyeshadow palettes to give Kim Minion’s signature sunny glow. After smearing the concoction on the foundation, North painted over black rounded glasses.

She completed the look with a bold lip. After starting with a nude base on the reality TV star’s pout, North added shimmery blue, purple and extra glitter for the pizazz. Showing off the finished product, North stepped back with the camera to show Kim smiling and throwing the peace sign.

Kim revealed in a July interview with Allure that her eldest daughter is really into special effects makeup.

“North really likes special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. I have a teacher who comes over to show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” the California native said at the time.

It’s no surprise that North and Chicago have expressed interest in cosmetics considering their mother runs a burgeoning beauty empire. The businesswoman launched her skincare brand, SKKN by Kim in June, which offers cleansers, creams and more.

Besides thriving in the beauty department, the TV personality is taking over the fashion industry.

During Milan Fashion Week, Kim, alongside Dolce & Gabbana, debuted a collection of pieces that she curated on Saturday, September 24. Called Ciao Kim, the line revived archival looks from 1987 to 2007.

“The past few days have been like a dream… the most magical experience and culmination of an amazing journey I have had over the past few months with Stefano, Dominica& the whole team @dolcegabbana,” Kim shared via Instagram hours after the Italian fashion show.

“I’ve always loved the quintessential beautiful looks of the 90s and 2000s… feminine, daring, they always made me feel so confident and glamorous,” she continued, adding that she aspired to empower women. in the same way in its own brands.

Khloé, meanwhile, had a moment of her own on the show thanks to her naughty moments with Michele MorroneNetflix’s hot star 365 days franchise. The duo sat next to each other during the show and were seen posing for photos together backstage.

“Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) are a duo I didn’t know I needed,” said Twitter the user wrote on Saturday, while another noted that they were “low key here” for the potential romance.