Khloé Kardashian lifts the lid on her ‘incredibly rare’ tumor and reveals photos

Khloé Kardashian may be a reality TV star, but for all that, out of the question to spread out the smallest details of her life at all costs. The sister of Kim and Kourtney has also managed to keep a secret that she ended up revealing. Over the past few weeks, fans have noted that Khloé Kardashian has been sporting a curious bandage on her left cheek. A detail that belonged more to a health routine than beauty.

Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram story (see slideshow) to reveal her truth and no one expected to hear such news: “After discovering a small lump on my cheek, which I imagined to be just a pimple for seven months, I had a biopsy“After two examinations to validate this fact”rare for someone [son] age“, Khloé Kardashian underwent an operation to remove her”this facial tumor“: “I can’t thank Doctor Garth Fischer enough for taking it all away” she said, relieved.

In a following story, Khloé Kardashian insisted on the importance of getting tested regularly, especially when people are at risk, as she can be: “When I was 19, I had melanoma in my back. I also had surgery to have it removed, so I’m predisposed to getting melanoma. Even those who are not should go to the doctor. I’m someone who wears sunscreen every day and protects myself. This is proof that the disease can affect everyone.“Khloé Kardashian therefore surely saved her life for her own good and that of her two children.

Khloé Kardashian is the mother of two toddlers: a girl named True, 4 years old and a little boy born on August 4 from a surrogate mother and whose first name is not yet known. Her two children are from the reality star’s relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson. A jagged story punctuated by the many infidelities of the sportsman, one of them dating back in particular to the birth of their daughter True. Since then, the parents have given themselves a chance without succeeding in picking up the pieces. This does not prevent them from continuing to build a family together…