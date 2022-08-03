Khloé Kardashian ‘likes’ joke post Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift’s jet use

ads

More on: khloe kardashian Lamar Odom: Khloé Kardashian ‘could have yelled at me’ for another baby Tristan Thompson poses with ‘Princess’ daughter True before baby Tristan Thompson is born baby Khloe Kardashian ‘still loves’ baby daddy Tristan Thompson despite betrayal

More “bad blood”?

Khloé Kardashian recently ‘liked’ a video on social media joking that it was her mother who exposed Taylor Swift as the celebrity with the worst carbon emissions from private jets.

The post – which was shared by Kardashiansocial, a meme account on Instagram – saw Jenner, 66, sit down for an interview and remove her sunglasses before stoically identifying herself as “Kris fâ€” king Jenner.

The words above the comic clip read: ‘Who leaked Taylor Swift’s private jet flew 170 this year? »

The ‘like’ comes after Swift, 32, was called for taking the most private jet trips this year, according to research by analytics agency Yard.

“With a total of 170 flights since January, Taylor’s jet has accumulated 22,923 minutes in the air – 15.9 days,” the website reported on Friday, calling it “a pretty significant amount” considering the country has become – the pop star “is not currently on tour”.

Khloé Kardashian ‘liked’ a social media post joking with Kris Jenner about using Taylor Swift’s private jet.APEX/MEGA

The agency further claimed that Swift’s year-to-date emissions are 1,184.8 times greater than the total annual emissions of an average person and that its shortest flight of 2022 lasted 36 minutes.

Swift’s spokesperson applauded the data on Monday, telling BuzzFeed News, “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to him is obviously incorrect.

“Who divulged that Taylor Swift’s private jet made 170 flights this year? read the caption at the top of the clip, which showed “Kris fâ€”king Jenner” identifying himself.

However, many Twitter users argued that it was still her fault for allowing others to use her jet.

Kim Kardashian also made her way onto the agency’s list as No. 7 with Travis Scott, the father of Kylie Jenner’s two children, as No. 10.

Swift was recently named the worst celebrity carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide equivalent polluter of 2022 so far. Getty Images

As fans will recall, Swift and the Kardashian-Jenner family, along with Kanye West, feuded for years over her song “Famous.”

The published study comes shortly after Kylie was criticized for bragging about her and her rapper boyfriend’s private jets.

Kylie Jenner has already been torn online for bragging about her and using Travis Scott’s private jet.kyliejenner/Instagram

“Do you want to take mine or yours?” the makeup mogul, 24, boldly captioned an Instagram photo earlier this month that showed the pair standing in front of their respective planes.

The @CelebJets Twitter account later revealed that their trip from Camarillo, CA to Van Nuys, CA took 17 minutes (and would have taken 45 minutes by car).

Jenner was quickly branded a “climate criminal” by outraged fans — a title she apparently tried to combat by documenting a super relatable family trip to Target.

ads