Khloe Kardashian looks slimmer than ever as she dances in skinny jeans and a sheer corset with her daughter True, 4

KHLOE Kardashian danced in skinny jeans and a loose-fitting sheer pink corset with daughter True, 4, in the new Kardashians Hulu trailer.

She looked slimmer than ever in the long look at her second season.

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, shared the season two trailer to her Instagram on Monday.

Captioned “September 22!!!! season 2 of #TheKardashians starts September 22nd on @hulu,” the preview featured several different clips from the upcoming season.

Kim, 41, Kourtney, 43, and their younger sisters Kendall, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 25, are all featured during the flashy video of what’s to come.

Khloe, 38, was also front and center in various looks – but sadly slimmer than ever.

“Season 2 is going to be crazy,” Khloé said facing the camera with her long, wavy blonde hair and a plunging black top.

“Going through what I went through was incredibly difficult,” she also admitted in the preview.

“I just feel like I’m a fish in a fishbowl,” Khloe also confessed, seen walking out of her house in another look — a blue top with jeans that barely fit her waist.

Mom, Kris said at one point, “our family is growing – first Kylie now Khloe. »

The video then cut to Khloe, who could be seen dancing with True, her now eldest daughter with Tristan Thompson.

The star – who lost 60 pounds in four years – then wore an absolutely wild pink lace sheer top.

The pattern matched her bottom, loose skinny jeans with visible creases and space – True also wore pink braids and an outfit of the same pattern.

“No one has sympathy for you,” Khloe also told Kim during the in-depth update on the devilishly famous family.

WORRYING THIN

This isn’t the first time Khloe has worried her followers with her skinnier-than-ever appearance.

Khloe recently sparked fear among fans when she posted and then deleted a video showing off her extremely thin face.

The super slim model seemed to be swallowed up by her new line of jeans and denim tops.

Khloe posted a video showing off the new fashions, then quickly deleted it amid the uproar.

One reviewer said: “Okay, I’m getting skinny, but the ribcage thing is worrying? Can’t that sound healthy? – and she took it off soon after.

Earlier this summer, fans described Khloe’s thigh as “thinner than her neck” when she posed in a figure-hugging pink dress for her 38th birthday celebrations.

The TV star, who also recently admitted to getting a nose job done by ABC, has been training vigorously amid her personal turmoil.

Khloe has been training and following a strict diet since breaking up with NBA star Tristan amid his cheating scandal.

Her personal trainer, Joel Bouraima, has previously spoken about how dedicated she is to their morning workouts, even arriving at the gym 30 minutes before their usual 6 a.m. sessions.

She opened up about her routine in her recent interview with Hot Ones saying, “I’ve been working on sculpting my body more. I like muscles. It’s really stimulating. »

TRISTAN BABY MOMS

On August 5, Khloe and her ex Tristan welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with her third mum, Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

After his shock, Khloe is said to have fought for full custody of the newborn, which gives her overall control of where and when the NBA player can see his son.

Ex Tristan now has four children from three different women.

Khloe and the NBA star dated from 2016 to 2021.

Tristan fathered a child with Maralee following his affair with her – a boy named Theo.

He also has a son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig, who he reportedly left while she was pregnant, to be with Khloe.

Tristan – along with Pete Davidson and Scott Disick – weren’t in the trailer after getting significant airtime in Season 1.

Kim had recently broken up with Pete and he’s been seen in previous clips.

Season 2 premieres September 22 on Hulu.

